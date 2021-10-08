 Skip to main content
Van Horne Benton severs Davenport Assumption's hopes 23-3
Van Horne Benton severs Davenport Assumption's hopes 23-3

Van Horne Benton tipped and eventually toppled Davenport Assumption 23-3 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Recently on September 23 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Van Horne Benton's offense moved to a 14-3 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

