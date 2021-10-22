Vice-grip defense fuels Fulton's win over Dakota 41-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Fulton followed in overpowering Dakota 41-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.
The Steamers drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over the Indians after the first quarter.
The Steamers' offense struck to a 27-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
Fulton's authority showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the fourth quarter.
