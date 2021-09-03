 Skip to main content
Vice-grip defense fuels Quincy Notre Dame's win over Rock Island Alleman 59-0
Quincy Notre Dame unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Rock Island Alleman in a 59-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on September 3.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Quincy Notre Dame's offense thundered to a 52-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman at halftime.

Quincy Notre Dame drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

