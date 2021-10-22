 Skip to main content
View from above: Wellman Mid-Prairie's quick lead takes Goose Lake Northeast out of its game 35-28
View from above: Wellman Mid-Prairie's quick lead takes Goose Lake Northeast out of its game 35-28

Wellman Mid-Prairie's fast start triggered an early lead that became decisive in a 35-28 decision over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on October 8 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Camanche in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Golden Hawks stormed in front of the Rebels 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's offense darted to a 28-14 lead over Goose Lake Northeast at the intermission.

The Golden Hawks' determination showed as they carried a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Hawks fended off the Rebels' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

