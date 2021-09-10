 Skip to main content
Waterloo West overcomes early deficit to stop Davenport West 45-7
Waterloo West fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 45-7 win over Davenport West in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Recently on August 26 , Davenport West squared up on Clinton in a football game . For more, click here.

The Wahawks' determination showed as they carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Waterloo West's offense jumped on top to a 25-7 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.

The start wasn't the problem for the Falcons, who began with a 7-6 edge over the Wahawks through the end of the first quarter.

