Waterloo West topped Davenport Central 28-23 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory at Davenport Central High on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Waterloo West and Davenport Central settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Wahawks registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the fourth quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Wahawks' defeat of the Blue Devils.

Recently on Aug. 25, Davenport Central squared off with Clinton in a football game.

