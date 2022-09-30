West Branch hammers Durant 49-13

West Branch delivered all the smoke to disorient Durant and flew away with a 49-13 win during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 7-0 lead over Durant.

The Bears registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

West Branch roared to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 9-6 in the last stanza.

