West Branch hammers Durant 49-13

West Branch delivered all the smoke to disorient Durant and flew away with a 49-13 win during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave West Branch a 7-0 lead over Durant.
The Bears registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.
West Branch roared to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bears put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 9-6 in the last stanza.
The last time West Branch and Durant played in a 28-14 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 16, Durant squared off with Wilton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.