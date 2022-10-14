West Branch prevails over Wilton 54-7

West Branch painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Wilton's defense for a 54-7 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.

West Branch opened with a 33-0 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bears and the Beavers were both scoreless.

West Branch roared to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

