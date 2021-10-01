 Skip to main content
West Branch spins away to top Durant 28-14
West Branch spins away to top Durant 28-14

West Branch fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 28-14 win over Durant in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bears 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bears' offense thundered to a 28-8 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Bears' leg-up showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bears authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Wildcats in the final quarter.

