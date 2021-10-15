West Branch takes a toll on Wilton 28-12

West Branch dumped Wilton 28-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Bears opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.
The Bears' offense jumped to a 14-6 lead over the Beavers at halftime.
The Bears' leg-up showed as they carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
