West Branch takes a toll on Wilton 28-12
West Branch takes a toll on Wilton 28-12

West Branch dumped Wilton 28-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Bears opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.

The Bears' offense jumped to a 14-6 lead over the Beavers at halftime.

The Bears' leg-up showed as they carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , West Branch squared up on Durant in a football game . For more, click here.

