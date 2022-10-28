 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Des Moines Valley delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 15-10

West Des Moines Valley showed its poise to outlast a game Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squad for a 15-10 victory at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on October 28 in Iowa football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 3-3 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans took a 10-6 lead over the Tigers heading to the halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Bettendorf Pleasant Valley with a 10-9 lead over West Des Moines Valley heading into the third quarter.

A 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Tigers' defeat of the Spartans.

The last time West Des Moines Valley and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley played in a 40-14 game on November 5, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 14, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Dubuque Senior in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

