West Des Moines Valley routs Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 40-14
West Des Moines Valley routs Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 40-14

West Des Moines Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 40-14 in Iowa high school football action on November 5.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead over the Spartans.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 19-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

West Des Moines Valley's authority showed as it carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

