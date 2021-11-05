West Des Moines Valley routs Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 40-14

West Des Moines Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 40-14 in Iowa high school football action on November 5.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead over the Spartans.
The Tigers' offense moved to a 19-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
West Des Moines Valley's authority showed as it carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 22 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Iowa City West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
