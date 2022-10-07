 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

West Liberty tops Tipton 16-6

West Liberty notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Tipton 16-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

The last time West Liberty and Tipton played in a 35-14 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Tipton squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a football game. Click here for a recap

