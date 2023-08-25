Wilton sent Wellman Mid-Prairie home scoreless in a 13-0 decision on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Wilton moved in front of Wellman Mid-Prairie 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Hawks.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.