Wilton collected a solid win over Camanche in a 26-6 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Beavers opened a tight 7-0 gap over the Storm at halftime.

Wilton jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 26-6.

