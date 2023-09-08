Wilton collected a solid win over Camanche in a 26-6 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Beavers opened a tight 7-0 gap over the Storm at halftime.
Wilton jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 26-6.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Camanche faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Wilton took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on Aug. 25 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School.
