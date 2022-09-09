 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilton drums Riverside Highland with resounding beat 55-9

Wilton earned its community's accolades after a 55-9 win over Riverside Highland in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Wilton thundered in front of Riverside Highland 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.

Wilton breathed fire to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers chalked up this decision in spite of the Huskies' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Wilton and Riverside Highland faced off on September 10, 2021 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap

