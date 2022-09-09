Wilton drums Riverside Highland with resounding beat 55-9

Wilton earned its community's accolades after a 55-9 win over Riverside Highland in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Wilton thundered in front of Riverside Highland 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.

Wilton breathed fire to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers chalked up this decision in spite of the Huskies' spirited final-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.