Wyoming Midland makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Calamus-Wheatland 48-6
Wyoming Midland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-6 win over Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and fourth quarters.

The Eagles' reign showed as they carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave Wyoming Midland a 42-0 lead over Calamus-Wheatland.

