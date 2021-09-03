Wyoming Midland makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Calamus-Wheatland 48-6

Wyoming Midland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-6 win over Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and fourth quarters.
The Eagles' reign showed as they carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The first quarter gave Wyoming Midland a 42-0 lead over Calamus-Wheatland.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.