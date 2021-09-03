Brooks, Reese lead Rocks to first win

DUNLAP — After a tough season opener in which they were shut out, the Rock Island High School football team not only cracked the scoreboard, but the win column on Friday night with a 32-14 road victory over Dunlap.
The result left the Eagles at 1-1 with a split of games against Western Big 6 Conference foes. The Eagles topped Galesburg 7-6 in the season opener.
Junior running back Quonterrion Brooks, who was shaken up late in the second quarter, had touchdown runs in the first and third quarters as the Rocks held off the rush-heavy Eagles.
Brooks carried the rushing attack as he pushed the 200-yard mark and led the Rocks to well over 400 yards offense, according to stats from the radio call of the game.
“The kids did a great job,” said Rocky coach Ben Hammer. “Our offensive line did a really, really nice job against their front and Quonterrion Brooks was the main guy carrying the ball.”
The Rocks set the tone early — on the first drive, actually.
Brooks broke off a huge run that moved the Rocks into the red zone. A couple of plays later, senior Xander George drove in from the 1-yard line. Anthony Campbell’s point-after kick was blocked, leaving the Rocks with a 6-0 lead at the 9:56 mark of the first quarter.
After the Rocky defense held on downs at the Dunlap 34, quarterback Eli Reese and the offense again put together a nice drive. A couple of long completions to Marieon Anderson helped spur the drive that Brooks capped with a 3-yard TD burst. Reese’s PAT conversion was off the mark and the Rocks settled for a 12-0 lead with 4:47 left in the opening stanza.
In the third quarter, Brooks broke off a 26-yard scoring run that with Campbell’s kick gave the Rocks a 19-7 lead.
Dunlap answered quickly as Braydon Orr broke loose for a 65-yard TD jaunt on the next play from scrimmage to make it a 19-14 game, but the Rocks hit on two passing touchdowns from Eli Reese to close the scoring.
Desmond Woodson scored on a 30-yard scoring strike and Marieon Anderson caught a 17-yard pass with 3:17 left that capped a lengthy time-consuming drive.
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Alleman 0: For the second week in a row, the Alleman Pioneers struggled, dropping a 59-0 non-conference loss to hosting Quincy Notre Dame.
The Pioneers have been outscored 121-0 in the first two weeks and will host Rock Island next Friday at Augie’s Lindberg Stadium.
UTHS at East Peoria: In a game delayed by an injury in the freshman preliminary contest, the United Township Panthers were leading the hosting East Peoria Pirates 46-18 late in the third quarter and looking to improve to 2-0 when the Dispatch-Argus went to press. Please see QCOnline.com for updates on that game.