Brooks scores four times in Rock Island's wild shootout victory over United Township

In a football game full of offense, it was a defensive stop that changed everything.

Trailing by six, United Township had a fourth-and-3 inside Rock Island’s 10-yard line. The Rocky defense collapsed the running lanes and stopped the play well short of the first down.

When the Rocks took over, senior running back Quonterrion Brooks broke loose and took it to the house from 96 yards out to give Rocky its first two possession lead of the game.

Brooks finished the game with 332 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Rock Island’s 68-35 shootout victory over United Township on Friday at the Soule Bowl. Brooks scored three touchdowns on his first five carries in the second half — runs of 48, 68 and 96 yards.

Rock Island outscored UT 40-7 in the second half. Quarterback Conner DiIulio finished with 271 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 23 yards and a score.

The first half was pure madness.

Rock Island’s first drive was almost stalled at the 50-yard line, but on fourth-and-5 DiIulio connected with receiver Joe Allen on a deep ball for 29 yards.

Three plays later DiIulio tossed a perfectly timed crossing route to Desmond Woodson in the middle of the field to end a drive that lasted over five and a half minutes.

However, the lead was short lived.

For the first time all year, a team kicked to Korey Randle, and the junior receiver took it to the house from 82 yards. A Rocky defender had Randle’s ankles around midfield, but Randle broke free and tied the game 7-7 with 6:12 left in the first.

The high-powered offense, or lack of defense, continued the next two possessions.

Rocky drove right down the field and Brooks burst through an open hole on the left side for a 34-yard touchdown run. He ended the half with 105 yards on the ground.

With 3:55 left in the first, UT finally got its offense on the field. The first play was a 12-yard loss, but the second was not.

Senior running back Johnny Manso made a cut to his right and took off down the sideline for a 71-yard touchdown run to tie the game 14-14 with 3:07 left in the first quarter.

It was the fourth touchdown in 3:18 of game time. At the end of the first quarter Rock Island had run 25 offensive plays and UT just two, but the score was tied.

The Panthers forced the only punt of the first half when it stuffed DiIulio on two straight quarterback keepers.

UT took advantage with a drive full of chunk plays that ended with a 24-yard touchdown run from Manso to give the Panthers their first lead of the game (21-14) with 7:40 left in the second quarter. Quarterback Matthew Kelley had a 31-yard run on the first play of the drive.

But then it happened again.

Rock Island scored 10 seconds later on another crossing route to Woodson, who got behind the UT secondary and took it 65 yards to the house. Woodson had two catches for 83 yards at half.

The UT offense kept it rolling with another quick drive to answer Rocky. Kelley found Randle for 27 yards and Manso punched it in the next play from three yards out for his first touchdown of the game.

The score gave UT a 28-21 lead with 5:59 before half. It was the third touchdown in 1:41 of game time.

Rock Island responded with its second five minute drive of the half that ended with a touchdown. On fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, DiIulio — in shotgun — took off to his left and fought through contact to get into the end zone.

DiIulio went into the half with 155 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Junior defensive lineman Andrew Marquez sacked Kelley to deny UT any shot at points before half.

The Rocky defense started the third quarter on a high note after stopping Manso for little gain and forcing UT’s first punt of the game.

Brooks took advantage by taking off for 68 yards on the first play of Rocky’s following drive to give the Rocks a 34-28 lead with 10:12 remaining in the third.

Manso found the end zone for the fourth time to give UT a 35-34 lead with 8:27 left in the third, but from there it was downhill for the Panthers.

Brooks found the end zone untouched from 48 yards out on the next possession to give Rocky the lead. After the UT turnover on downs, he went 96 yards untouched to the house to give Rock Island a 48-35 lead at the end of the third.

Another stop and score — this time DiIulio to Joe Allen for 82 yards on a screen pass — extended the Rocky lead to 20. DiIulio found Allen again on the next drive on a crossing route up the middle to give the Rocks a 61-35 lead with 6:17 remaining.

Two Rocky sacks ended any threat UT had left, and backup quarterback Javeion Clark-Pugh came in and connected with Woodson for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Woodson finished the game with three catches for 98 yards and three touchdowns.