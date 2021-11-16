'Bruiser' Simpson brings toughness to River Hawks' offense

Simpson started playing football in the fifth grade. He’s been a running back all the way through with the exception of a couple games in eighth grade when he played quarterback.

He runs with a simple approach — hard and angry.

“If you knew the guy you’re going against in advance, you just think of them as an enemy, not a friend,” Simpson said. “It just gives you an adrenaline rush when you do it. You don’t worry about how big they are across from you. You just keep running.”

And the line has given him plenty of openings. The River Hawks are registering about 182 yards a game on the ground.

“The blocks are a lot better compared to my past schools,” Simpson said. “I’d get the ball in the past, they’d block for a second and look up at you. Here, they follow the blocks and go with you.”

Simpson has given the River Hawks another dimension to their already powerful attack.

With his running and quarterback Conor Gruver’s 51 touchdown passes, Easton Valley is averaging more than 60 points per game this season.

“Charlie is a very charismatic kid, fun to coach and fun to be around,” Johnson said. “He just adds another element to what we try and do offensively.

“We like to beat you with our speed, but we can roll up our sleeves and run at you as well. It is fun to watch.”

