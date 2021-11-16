'Bruiser' Simpson brings toughness to River Hawks' offense

PRESTON, Iowa — Charlie Simpson can’t recall the specific sequence or even the game.
There was a point in the second half of the regular season that the Easton Valley High School junior running back took a hit and felt a twinge in his left foot.
“I didn’t think anything of it at the time,” he said. “I could still walk on it and I could still run on it.”
About three weeks later, Simpson notified the coaching staff — after rushing for 182 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff win over Dunkerton — about the pain intensifying. He went in for an X-ray and learned he had a hairline fracture.
It turns out doctors told Simpson he had played on the broken foot for about two or three weeks and it was already starting to heal at the time of the X-ray. Simpson had accumulated 518 yards and 11 touchdowns in victories over Edgewood-Colesburg, Kee High and Dunkerton.
“I guess that explains why if I stepped wrong, there would be a sharp pain or if I jumped or landed on it wrong, it would hurt even more,” Simpson said. “I just took some Ibuprofen, wrapped it up and ran.”
After being held out of the second-round playoff game against English Valleys, Simpson has returned to the field and been a substantial part of Easton Valley’s run to an eight-player state championship game.
Simpson, listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, has rushed for 1,273 yards (averages almost 9 yards a rush) and 29 touchdowns this season heading into Thursday's 9:30 a.m. title contest against top-ranked CAM, Anita at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“A bruiser is the best way to say it,” teammate Carson Fuegen said of Simpson. “He doesn’t necessarily have the top end speed like (running back) Kolton Murphy had for us last year, but he runs hard every time. You’re always going to get a good effort out of him.”
There was no better example than late in the third quarter last Wednesday against Remsen St. Mary’s in the semifinal game.
With Easton Valley (12-0) trailing 30-21, Simpson took a handoff from quarterback Conor Gruver and spun out of one tackle, broke another tackle, remained inbounds and darted 45 yards for a touchdown.
“The thing that I don’t think people understand, his feet are amazingly quick,” Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said. “He twinkled-toed the sideline there and has great body awareness.
“It went from grace to power in a matter of two seconds.”
Simpson is new to the Easton Valley district this season.
He started his high school career at Stockton, a town in northwest Illinois. The family, renting a home at the time, was forced to relocate after the property was sold. It moved back to Savanna, but West Carroll didn’t have enough players to field a varsity squad this fall.
It left Simpson looking for a place to play.
“Kadin Ross (a junior on Easton Valley’s team) used to go to West Carroll and we hung out a lot,” Simpson said. “I asked him if they could help me find an apartment, so we ended up finding one.”
Johnson was not aware of Simpson’s skill set when he entered the program in the late stages of the summer.
“You welcome any kid with open arms into a program,” Johnson said. “We don’t push kids away. We rolled into our quarterfinal game against Montezuma with 18 kids in pads last year. We’ll take anybody.”
Once Johnson saw Simpson on the field and then in pads, the back immediately grabbed his attention.
“You're kind of like, 'Is this for real?'" Johnson said. “We did some individual drills and team stuff. We were kind of blown away by his ability and what he could get done.”
After a fairly pedestrian start, nine carries for 34 yards in the opener against Don Bosco, Simpson took off. He had multiple touchdowns in seven of the next eight contests and has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game eight times this season.
“It is great to know if you maybe miss a block, he can take on one guy, sometimes even two guys,” offensive lineman Dylan Beck said.
Simpson started playing football in the fifth grade. He’s been a running back all the way through with the exception of a couple games in eighth grade when he played quarterback.
He runs with a simple approach — hard and angry.
“If you knew the guy you’re going against in advance, you just think of them as an enemy, not a friend,” Simpson said. “It just gives you an adrenaline rush when you do it. You don’t worry about how big they are across from you. You just keep running.”
And the line has given him plenty of openings. The River Hawks are registering about 182 yards a game on the ground.
“The blocks are a lot better compared to my past schools,” Simpson said. “I’d get the ball in the past, they’d block for a second and look up at you. Here, they follow the blocks and go with you.”
Simpson has given the River Hawks another dimension to their already powerful attack.
With his running and quarterback Conor Gruver’s 51 touchdown passes, Easton Valley is averaging more than 60 points per game this season.
“Charlie is a very charismatic kid, fun to coach and fun to be around,” Johnson said. “He just adds another element to what we try and do offensively.
“We like to beat you with our speed, but we can roll up our sleeves and run at you as well. It is fun to watch.”