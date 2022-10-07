Bruns, Benton run past Assumption

The Davenport Assumption High School football team dug too big of a hole for itself to get out of against Benton Community on Friday night.

And because of that, the Knights’ playoff hopes are on life support.

The Bobcats rushed for 329 yards, including 229 yards from junior running back Carson Bruns, to spoil homecoming for Assumption with a 28-14 victory in Class 3A District play at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

Assumption (2-5 overall, 1-2 in district) has winnable games left against Vinton-Shellsburg and Maquoketa but the Knights have little chance of overtaking Benton or district-leading Mount Vernon for one of the top two automatic qualifying spots in the district.

Assumption does have a strong Ratings Percentage Index rating because of a tough non-district schedule, which might be the only saving grace at this point if the Knights close out with two victories. But even that has many moving parts, which affect possible playoff selection.

Either way, Knights coach Wade King said his team has many other challenges to conquer before even thinking about a post-season bid.

“We have everything to play for and I don’t know why we weren’t ready to play the first part of the game,” King said. “It has been the same story every week, we make too many mistakes to beat good football teams.”

Benton rode its bruising 180-pound running back, Bruns, for most of the contest.

Bruns scored all three touchdowns in the first half as the visitors went to the halftime break, up 21-0. Bruns had 106 yards in the first half. He carried the ball 38 times in the contest, many times gashing Assumption’s defense for eight and nine yards per carry.

The Bobcats (5-2, 2-1) also gave Assumption very little time to regroup, often barely using 10-15 seconds of the play clock before running another play. Benton had 56 running attempts during the game.

“They caught us off-guard a little bit with the tempo and we really hadn’t picked that up or seen that on film,” King said. “(Benton) is playing for their playoff life and so are we and they came out ready to play and we didn’t.”

Assumption had two first downs and 27 total yards in the first two quarters. The Knights also had three penalties that allowed Benton drives to continue in the first half in addition to untimely fumbles and penalties of their own to kill any offensive momentum.

While Assumption did not lose those two fumbles, it set up the offense way behind the first-down chains.

The Knights did find some fire in the second half, scoring a pair of touchdowns on two longer drives. Derrick Bass had a 1-yard touchdown run and Angelo Jackson had a 2-yard TD run as well.

But those came after Bruns added his fourth and final TD run from eight yards out to make it 28-0 for the visitors midway through the third quarter.

Knights quarterback Jake Timmons did throw for 114 yards in the second half and Bass finished with 111 yards rushing, with 82 yards coming in the second half. Jack Carroll had a sack and two tackles for loss to lead the Knights’ defensive effort. Landen Derrer also had a sack for the hosts.

But, for right now, the Knights will just try and focus on closing out the season with victories and see where things end up.

“We have played a really tough schedule but I don’t think anybody is feeling too sorry for us,” King said. “We got to regroup and be ready to play next Friday on the road (against Vinton-Shellsburg).”