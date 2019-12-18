Bulldogs' Abbott signs with Panthers

Before he could strap on the pads and participate in tackle football, Noah Abbott was an avid hockey player.
He was involved in the Quad-City youth program and later with the Quad-City Blues high school team at The River's Edge.
Even during his first three seasons of high school, Abbott was balancing football and hockey.
"Football is a physical game, which translates great to hockey," Abbott said. "You've got to be physical in both, and definitely the footwork in hockey helped me a lot with football."
With his 6-foot-5 and 225-pound frame, Abbott saw his recruiting soar in football toward the end of last season and hockey was pushed to the side.
The tight end finalized the process Wednesday signing a national letter of intent with Northern Iowa.
"You go back over the years and I don't know if we've had a better tight end than Noah Abbott," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. "He checks all the boxes. He's got great, soft hands, athletic and tough."
Abbott, a second team all-state choice by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, caught 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns this past season for a state semifinal squad. He also played defensive end.
With Bettendorf's success, Abbott already has played four games in the UNI-Dome the past two seasons.
"It gets loud in there," Abbott said. "It has been great to get used to the field and the vibe the Dome has to offer."
Abbott also had interest from programs such as Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, Iowa State and Missouri Western.
In addition to what he called a good fit, Abbott was sold on how much UNI uses its tight ends in its offensive package.
Briley Moore caught 38 and 39 passes, respectively, for the Panthers in 2017 and 2018 before missing most of this season with injury.
"They use the tight ends a lot," Abbott said, "and I like to catch the ball."
UNI reached out to Abbott toward the end of last season on social media. He did a game day visit this season and received an offer in late October before committing last month.
Abbott is one of 13 players (eight in-state recruits) the Panthers signed on Wednesday. North Scott all-Metro and all-state linebacker Ben Belken was among that group.
UNI coach Mark Farley told the Waterloo Courier most of those players in the class will be redshirt candidates.
“The key to Northern Iowa football is development of players,” Farley said. “They don’t just walk in and play for you. They need two years in the weight room. We have big bodies. We have long bodies and big frames that need time in the weight room."
Abbott plans to spend plenty of time there. He would like to add another five to 10 pounds to his frame before going to Cedar Falls this summer.
"I just need to keep lifting and put on as much weight before I get there," Abbott said. "I'm excited to be there. I love UNI."