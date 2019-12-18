Bulldogs' Abbott signs with Panthers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It gets loud in there," Abbott said. "It has been great to get used to the field and the vibe the Dome has to offer."

Abbott also had interest from programs such as Southern Illinois, Western Illinois, Iowa State and Missouri Western.

In addition to what he called a good fit, Abbott was sold on how much UNI uses its tight ends in its offensive package.

Briley Moore caught 38 and 39 passes, respectively, for the Panthers in 2017 and 2018 before missing most of this season with injury.

"They use the tight ends a lot," Abbott said, "and I like to catch the ball."

UNI reached out to Abbott toward the end of last season on social media. He did a game day visit this season and received an offer in late October before committing last month.

Abbott is one of 13 players (eight in-state recruits) the Panthers signed on Wednesday. North Scott all-Metro and all-state linebacker Ben Belken was among that group.

UNI coach Mark Farley told the Waterloo Courier most of those players in the class will be redshirt candidates.