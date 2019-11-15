CEDAR FALLS — Bettendorf has one of the most storied football programs in the state of Iowa. It has played in 100 postseason games and claimed seven state-sanctioned championships.
But in the past decade, the Class 4A semifinal round has been a tough nut to crack for the Bulldogs.
For the sixth time in seven years, Bettendorf saw its season end a step short of the championship game with a 35-7 defeat to top-ranked West Des Moines Valley on Friday in the UNI-Dome.
"I want to get back to this point and win at this point," lineman Griffin Liddle said. "I'm sick of losing three years in a row. It is a terrible loss, leaves a sour taste in your mouth. I hate every second of it.
"Next year, we're going to win in the semifinals when we make it. I do not want to lose ever again."
It has been six different schools to keep Bettendorf out of the championship game in the past seven years — Cedar Rapids Xavier (2013), Cedar Rapids Washington (2014), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2015), Iowa City West (2017), Dowling Catholic (2018) and Valley (2019).
But unlike some of the previous teams, this Bettendorf squad overcame two regular-season defeats and had to reach the semifinals by winning road postseason games at Linn-Mar and Cedar Falls.
"I'm proud of getting back here with these guys," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. "It is a testament to the coaching staff and to our kids. I'm proud of our seniors."
Even after the departure of a talented senior class last season, which included an all-state quarterback (Carter Bell) and two all-state receivers (Brandan Tillman and Darien Porter), Bettendorf managed to get back into the final four for the eighth time in 10 years.
"That's the thing I'm going to tell the juniors on the way home — it is your turn to uphold the legacy and do what you've got to do," quarterback Joe Byrne said. "The coaches know how to motivate in the offseason and the guys have to put in the time."
The Bulldogs have plenty of holes to fill next season.
They graduate Byrne, a 2,000-yard rusher in Harrison Bey-Buie, tight end Noah Abbott and three offensive linemen along with linebacker Ethan Barry and three starters in the secondary.
Liddle is among those back.
"We need every guy to step it up this offseason," Liddle said. "We're losing a lot of guys, so everybody needs to step up and know their place and take that spot. We've got to start as soon as we possibly can with this offseason (work).
"I'm tired of losing in the semifinals."