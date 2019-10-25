BETTENDORF — “Now is when the real season starts,” Bettendorf head football coach Aaron Wiley said.
His sixth-ranked Bulldogs blew out visiting Davenport Central 55-20 on Friday night at A.R. TouVelle Stadium, and now will head into the Iowa high school playoffs, something that has become a tradition for Bettendorf.
“We always talk about that there’s two seasons,” Wiley said. “You get through the first season, and then nobody cares what you did. Everybody is 0-0. What happens over the next month is what everybody is going to remember. Now it’s time to play.”
The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1 4A District 5) weren’t caught looking forward to the postseason, however, as the finished the regular season with a crisp performance against Central (3-6, 2-3 4A District 5). Bettendorf scored on all but one of its possessions in the contest.
“Coach Wiley told us we can’t have a bad game going into the playoffs,” Bettendorf tailback Harrison Bey-Buie said. “We played great, and that gives us momentum going into the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs totaled 489 yards of offense in the win, and they didn’t punt all evening.
“I thought our offense was playing at a really high level,” Wiley said. “I thought we did some really good things offensively.”
One of those things was the performance of Bey-Buie, who rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in the victory. He also became the eighth Bettendorf player to reach 1,500 yards in a season.
“I don’t really pay attention to things like that,” Bey-Buie said. “If you think about it, if we’re not state champions, they can say they have a state championship, and I’d rather have that.”
Bey-Buie broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run just over a minute into the contest. Central answered with a 15-play, 89-yard drive, capped by Sam Strang’s 4-yard touchdown run. It looked as though the contest could be a shootout, but the Blue Devils were limited to just 46 yards the rest of the first half as Bettendorf built a 35-7 lead by halftime.
“We weren’t great defensively early, but I thought we woke up and played better as the game went on,” Wiley said.
Bettendorf scored on five of its six first-half possessions. A.J. Douglas ran for touchdowns of 20 and 11 yards, Bey-Buie scored from three yards away, and quarterback Joe Bryne threw a 26-yard touchdown pass that was caught by a sliding Tynan Numkena. Bryne was an efficient 9-for-13 passing for 140 yards.
Bey-Buie scored touchdown runs of four and 51 yards in the third quarter as the Bulldog lead ballooned to 49-7.
Now Bey-Buie and the Bulldogs prepare for the postseason as Bettendorf qualified for the playoffs for the 22nd straight year.
“It’s a great feeling to continue the tradition,” he said. “We’re trying to get our team ready to have a great run this postseason.”