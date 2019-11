Bulldogs land area-best five on IPSWA all-state teams

Bettendorf had the deepest run of any Quad-Cities program in the Iowa football playoffs this season.

The Bulldogs were rewarded on the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's all-state teams released Tuesday.

Bettendorf tailback Harrison Bey-Buie and two-way starter Griffin Liddle were selected to the first team in Class 4A while tight end Noah Abbott was a second-team choice. Linebacker Ryan Cole and kicker Reed Shea made the third team.

Bey-Buie became just the third player in Bettendorf's storied program to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a season. He finished with 2,034 to go along with 32 touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 9-3 season and sixth semifinal in seven years.

Liddle, who gave the University of Iowa a verbal commitment on Sunday, started at guard and defensive tackle. The junior, a three-year starter, anchored an offensive front which created holes for the third best rushing attack in 4A.

Davenport Assumption junior offensive lineman Tyler Maro was a first-team selection in 3A. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound tackle has scholarship offers from Louisville and South Dakota State University.