Bulldogs' Liddle commits to Hawkeye football program

"I've never had a player quite like him," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. "He's relentless in how he works, a tough kid.

"He's going to refuse to be outworked, so he'll fit right into that culture. I kind of always thought it would play out like this for him."

Liddle was 4 or 5 years old when he attended his first game at Kinnick Stadium. His father, Josh, took him to Carver-Hawkeye Arena multiple times at a young age for wrestling duals.

"It was a dream of mine since I was born to be a Hawkeye," Liddle said. "I've been an Iowa fan my entire life.

"Whether it was (growing up) in Camanche or in Bettendorf, everyone was Iowa fans. You saw the signs and stickers everywhere. It is a symbol of the state."

Liddle was ready to finalize his decision this past week.

While sitting in class, discussion centered on future plans.

"I was thinking about what connections I would have at certain colleges," Liddle said. "I know a lot of people at Iowa. Right then and there, I was like, 'I have to go to Iowa. I can't be wasting time.'"

Liddle said the environment at Iowa is similar to Bettendorf.