Bulldogs' Liddle has desire to be 'first to everything'

That thinking has been ingrained in his 17-year-old son.

Liddle has never shied away from hard work. He was in the Bettendorf weight room with some of the varsity players before his freshman year.

When he signed his letter during the middle of wrestling practice Wednesday morning, he thought back to all the workouts and 4:30 a.m. wakeup calls.

"There is a lot of blood, sweat and tears," Liddle said. "At the end of the day, if you can say you worked as hard as you possibly can, you can sleep well at night."

Liddle, whose dogs are named Kinnick and Carver, is ready to embrace the grind and lifestyle of a college athlete. He doesn't expect to play right away or even in the first year.

"I've got to work even harder now," said Liddle, eyeing a second consecutive state wrestling title this winter. "I've got to work myself into positions. If I get down, pick myself back up. It is a constant process."

There is one guarantee.

It is unlikely any of Liddle's teammates will beat him to the practice field each morning.