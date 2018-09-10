Football
1. Bettendorf (3-0, Last week: 1)
Despite two interceptions, surrendering almost 200 passing yards and racking up eight penalties, Bettendorf staved off Dubuque Hempstead, 29-21, behind 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Austin Kalar. The Bulldogs will need to be much sharper this week to win in the UNI-Dome against No. 4 Cedar Falls, which has outscored its first three opponents 106-7.
This week: at Cedar Falls (3-0)
2. Moline (2-1, LW: 3)
The Maroons barely broke a sweat in rolling to a 41-0 victory over Rich South, which suffered its 28th consecutive loss. Moline piled up 288 yards of offense before halftime in its final tune-up for Western Big Six play and scored touchdowns (by six different players) on each of its six possessions in the half. The second half was played with a running clock.
This week: vs. Alleman (2-1)
3. North Scott (2-1, LW: 4)
The Lancers rushed for a season-high 209 yards and had three scoring drives of 77 yards or more to upend Pleasant Valley on the road, 21-14. Quarterback Nile McLaughlin has completed 64 percent of his throws for 604 yards, six touchdowns and no picks. North Scott will be tested Friday by a Western Dubuque offense which has scored 117 points in three games.
This week: vs. Western Dubuque (3-0)
4. Alleman (2-1, LW: 2)
The Pioneers were no match for sixth-ranked Sterling, going down to a 42-7 loss to the Golden Warriors. They contributed to their own demise by fumbling on the second play of the game and later turned the ball over two more times. It’s the fourth straight year they have lost to Sterling, which will become part of the Western Big Six next season.
This week: at Moline (2-1)
5. Muscatine (3-0, LW: NR)
The Muskies have been far from dominant, but they've found a way to squeak out a double-overtime win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson and a one-point contest over Davenport West. Sophomore Eli Gaye is on pace for 99 receptions and 1,245 yards. Gaye has had eight, 12 and 13 grabs each week so far. Muscatine faces a Johnston team that has generated seven turnovers in three games.
This week: vs. Johnston (2-1)