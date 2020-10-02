Bulldogs post 'special' victory over Muskies

MUSCATINE — Friday night’s football matchup between the Bettendorf Bulldogs and hosting Muscatine Muskies included a lot of knowns coming in as both sides sported solid defenses and run-heavy physical offenses.
This one, though, turned into a "special" victory for the Bulldogs.
After an even first half of play, the Bulldogs took advantage of a blocked punt — the first of two on consecutive Muscatine possessions — that helped turn the game in Bettendorf's favor in a 21-7 victory.
Bettendorf running back Ryan Cole led the way, with 11 carries for 107 yards while scoring all three touchdowns for the 3-2 Bulldogs.
Two came from 4 yards out, the other — his first — from 2 yards out. He set up his first score with a 40-yard run that proved to be the longest play from scrimmage in the game.
And that was critical as the Bulldogs put the clamps on an explosive Muscatine offense. The Muskies had been dicing up defenses for 300-plus yards per game of late behind senior quarterback Eli Gaye but were held to just 141 yards. Muscatine had totaled 1,177 rushing yards coming into this game and that was the fifth-best output in Class 4A.
At halftime, the hosts had 122 yards offense — 104 on the ground.
The Muskies and Bulldogs were tied at seven after a half of play and almost even statistically as Bettendorf had 130 yards offense at halftime — 106 on the ground and 24 passing.
Muscatine couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game as senior linebacker Reed Ulses wrestled the ball from a Bettendorf receiver after the Bulldog made the catch and was running along the sideline. While making the tackle, Ulses snagged the ball and took off 21 yards the other way for a Muskie score, giving the home team a 7-0 lead.
Bettendorf, however, found the answers over the span of the last three quarters.
“We came out and started pretty fast,” Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. “We created some turnovers and got the field position. But special teams and field position are so important. And with it, the momentum swung. That swung in a hurry.
“One really big play (the Cole 40-yard run) in the first half and field position. We came out flat in the second half and they took advantage.”
The biggest turning points came on the two blocked punts as those set up the Bulldogs deep in Muskie territory. The first block gave Bettendorf the ball on the Muscatine 27 with 6:15 left in the third quarter right after the 'Dogs had taken a 14-7 lead. Cole then added the final score of the game with 3:23 left in the third.
Muscatine escaped the second block without surrendering points. That came with just under two minutes left in the third as Bettendorf missed a golden opportunity to ice the game. As it turned out, the two score differential was enough as the Bulldog defense continued to stifle the Muskies' offense and senior running back Tim Nimely.
Nimely, who has battle injuries all season, played his most complete game of the season, but still only managed 52 yards on 12 carries. Senior Mentor Cooper added 49 yards on nine carries.
But coming into the game, the Muscatine offense had been carried by Gaye, who took over at quarterback in Week 3.
The Bulldogs rendered Gaye mostly ineffective. He had 21 yards on 19 carries, his longest of the night going for seven yards.
“I told them I still love them,” said Hawkins of his post-game talk with his club. “It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but people make mistakes and we’re going to learn from it and have a great week of practice and take another shot at it next week.”
