Bulldogs post 'special' victory over Muskies

Muscatine couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game as senior linebacker Reed Ulses wrestled the ball from a Bettendorf receiver after the Bulldog made the catch and was running along the sideline. While making the tackle, Ulses snagged the ball and took off 21 yards the other way for a Muskie score, giving the home team a 7-0 lead.

Bettendorf, however, found the answers over the span of the last three quarters.

“We came out and started pretty fast,” Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. “We created some turnovers and got the field position. But special teams and field position are so important. And with it, the momentum swung. That swung in a hurry.

“One really big play (the Cole 40-yard run) in the first half and field position. We came out flat in the second half and they took advantage.”

The biggest turning points came on the two blocked punts as those set up the Bulldogs deep in Muskie territory. The first block gave Bettendorf the ball on the Muscatine 27 with 6:15 left in the third quarter right after the 'Dogs had taken a 14-7 lead. Cole then added the final score of the game with 3:23 left in the third.