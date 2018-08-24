The Bettendorf football team showed its quick-strike offensive capabilities Friday night. The Bulldogs also proved they can methodically wear down a defense.
From a pair of long touchdown runs from Darien Porter and Carter Bell to an 18-play scoring drive on the opening possession of the game, Bettendorf overcame some sloppiness to upend rival Pleasant Valley 20-0 at TouVelle Stadium.
“The great thing about our offense is we’re so dynamic we can deliver the dagger in one or two plays or slowly drive it down the field and eat up almost a whole quarter,” Porter said. “We can set the tone of the game and set the pace of how we want it to go.”
Behind three returning starters on its offensive line — Griffen Deere, Cole Buhman and Jax Dormire — and five different ballcarriers, Bettendorf rushed for 321 yards.
Bell led the way with 152 yards on 14 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Porter scored on a 47-yard reverse following a blocked punt to give the Bulldogs a two-score lead a few seconds into the second quarter.
“That’s what those guys do,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “They are those X-factor type of guys. It might be a play where it doesn’t look like you have much and they can turn it into something big.
“They’re both big-time guys, and it is nice having that quick-strike.”
Austin Kalar and AJ Douglas split time in the backfield. Wiley was particularly pleased with Douglas who racked up 69 yards.
Bettendorf had plenty of mistakes, too. It was penalized 11 times for 75 yards, had a pass deflected for an interception and had at least five drops from its receivers.
“We had a lot of self-inflicted errors we’ve got to get cleaned up,” Wiley said.
Still, the Bulldogs pitched a shutout to earn their seventh straight win over the Spartans.
PV was without three offensive linemen, including all-district performer Evan Kilstrom (injury). In fact, linebacker Max O’Brien, who was all over the defensively, had to play offensive guard.
The Spartans averaged less than 3 yards per rush on 32 attempts and never moved the ball inside the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line.
“Obviously, Max (Slavens) didn’t have a lot of time to throw,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “When you’re down three guys up front, it makes it tough going into this place against a defense that can pin their ears back.
“From an effort standpoint, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. I thought we battled. Hopefully, we can get some guys healthy for next week.”
PV faces another tall task next Friday at state-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“We have to put this one in the rearview mirror,” VanWetzinga said. “We’ve got some underclassmen on our team which have some ability. We’ve got to get them going a little bit. The team needs them.
"I think after this game, we’ll see some growth and improvement.”
Bettendorf came up with two turnovers. Porter, who also plays cornerback, recorded an interception. The Bulldogs also had a fumble recovery late in the game.
“We got the shutout, so you can’t aim for much more than that,” linebacker Alex Blizzard said. “The triple option is always tough, but the key is to hit everybody every play. If you tackle everybody every play, they can’t go anywhere. That was the goal, and I thought we did a pretty nice job of it.”
Bettendorf’s defensive front, led by Griffin Liddle, Rocky Schoenfelder and Tre Noland, was disruptive. Other than PV’s opening drive, the Spartans had only one other possession where they strung together multiple first downs.
“The defense played outstanding,” Porter said. “We had a couple little breakdowns, but we held strong. We just continued to fight.”
The offense did the rest.
Bettendorf milked more than 7 minutes off the clock on its first drive. It was capped with Austin Kalar’s 4-yard touchdown run.
Then in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs pieced together a 15-play series before it ended with a missed field goal.
“Obviously, long drives kill a defense,” Bell said. “With the guys we have, we can adjust to what any defense throws at us. We have the weapons.”
Bettendorf welcomes Iowa City West next week in a rematch from last year’s state semifinal.
“We had been waiting for this (PV) game for a long time since the schedule came out,” Bell said. “We got the job done, but now we’ve got to focus on next week. It’ll be a tough game.”