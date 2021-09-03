Bulldogs stumble at Kennedy, 0-2 for first time in 37 years

CEDAR RAPIDS — The offense took a step forward but then two steps back. The defense was stingy against the run but surrendered too many chunk plays.
Traditional football power Bettendorf High School finds itself in a position it hasn’t been in since 1984.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy used a series of explosive plays in the pass game Friday night to handle Bettendorf 28-7 at Kingston Stadium. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 0-2 for the first time in 37 years.
"It is a bit disheartening, but we’ve got to keep our head up and keep going,” Bettendorf tailback Terry Dunn said after rushing for 110 yards on 24 carries.
Bettendorf finished with 189 total yards, a major improvement from last week’s 10-point loss to Urbandale. Still, it had too many wasted opportunities and a dozen negative-yardage plays.
The Bulldogs had first and 10 at the Cougars’ 11-yard line in the first quarter and didn’t score. They had first and goal at the Kennedy 9 in the second quarter and came away with no points.
“We’d do great and then have a breakdown. We’d function and then another breakdown,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “We made a lot of strides from Week 1 to Week 2 on offense, but we’ve just got to be more consistent.
“I still think we can have an offense that functions and can be good.”
After Elijah Mendoza started at quarterback in Week 1, the Bulldogs went with senior Christian Kautz on Friday. He completed 8 of 20 passes for 100 yards and was intercepted twice.
Wiley said it is an ongoing competition between the two for the spot.
"We’re still evaluating everything," Wiley said. "When you’re 0-2, you evaluate everybody at every spot.”
The inconsistent offense was not the only issue.
While it bottled up Kennedy’s run game, Bettendorf allowed pass plays of 45, 37, 25 and 38 yards.
Throw in having a punt blocked and it was a frustrating night.
“You can’t do some of the things we do and beat anybody that is any good,” Wiley said.
Linn-Mar transfer Jeron Senters, in particular, was a handful for the Bulldogs. The senior hauled in five receptions for 135 yards and three scores and also had an interception on defense.
On fourth and goal from the Bettendorf 25 midway through the fourth quarter, Carson Blietz found Senters in the end zone for a touchdown that was the dagger.
Kennedy passed for 204 yards, uncharacteristic of what has been its preferred mode of offensive transportation in recent seasons.
“We’ve always believed you play to your strengths,” Kennedy coach Brian White said. “The last few years we had a running quarterback that could run the heck out of the ball. We’ve got a kid now that can sling it a little bit and he’s good at that.
“Bettendorf did a great job of pitching the defensive line and gave us nothing between the tackles in the run game. So to loosen up a defense, we had to throw it a little bit."
Dunn scored the Bulldogs first touchdown of the season, a 3-yard run in the third quarter.
“Our linemen started going a little bit tonight,” Dunn said. “We started moving the ball more. We still have to fix a few things and get going.”
Bettendorf returns home to play winless Muscatine next Friday for homecoming. It still has games left with Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley and Cedar Falls.
“We’re in uncharted stuff, but we’ve got kids that have worked really, really hard,” Wiley said. “When you work really hard, it is hard to quit. I don’t think the kids are going to quit. We’re going to get back to work and try and get it fixed.”