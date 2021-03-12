Cal-Wheat adds eight-player football

Calamus-Wheatland High School has had a sharing agreement with Central DeWitt’s football program for more than 30 years.
That relationship has ceased.
The Warriors have decided to start their own football program and were approved by the Iowa High School Athletic Association to compete in eight-player starting this fall.
The IHSAA released its district assignments for the 2021-22 seasons Friday and Cal-Wheat will be joined in a district with Central City, Central Elkader, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Kee High, Midland and Springville.
“Unfortunately, our hands were tied with the new classification system,” Cal-Wheat superintendent Lonnie Luepker said. “There was no intent on either side of not continuing to share until this happened.”
Iowa is adding Class 5A football for the 36 largest schools this fall. With Cal-Wheat’s enrollment figured in, Central DeWitt would have bumped up from a 3A to 4A program.
Central DeWitt was not a proponent of making the jump.
It left Cal-Wheat with three choices — start its own program, line up a sharing agreement with another school district or not have any football options for its students.
“We looked at other schools, but there really wasn’t a feasible option for sharing,” Cal-Wheat activities director Michael Bruns said. “It was not having football or starting our own team. Thankfully for our kids, we’ll start our own team.”
Luepker said the community has been fairly receptive to the idea.
"They understand why we're doing it," he stated. "For the most part, our community members are excited about it."
It is a significant undertaking.
Bruns said it will cost at minimum $20,000 to start the program and probably closer to $30 or $40,000 by the time coaches are paid and equipment is purchased.
Fundraising efforts, local business support and grants will help back the cost.
"There is a lot of excitement," Bruns said. "Our community has never had football, so I don't think a lot of people grasp the sense of pride that comes with football games on Friday nights. It brings a special atmosphere to the school."
Cal-Wheat will offer football at the junior high and high school levels.
According to Bruns, there are 20 individuals in grades 9 through 12 next fall who have shown interest in playing. Since the initial signup, he’s had four or five more express interest.
“That’s a good number for eight-man as long as they all show up the first day of practice,” Bruns said.
The team is expected to practice north of the softball facility in Calamus, an area that is about the exact size of an eight-player field.
The Warriors, however, don’t have a facility to host games on Friday nights. Bruns said a plan is in the works to play a few of its “home games” at Midland, located about 25 miles northwest of the high school.
“The first two years, we want to make sure we get enough kids out and make sure we can be competitive,” Bruns said. “Assuming that goes well, it would be hard not to look into that option (of having its own facility)."
The next step is hiring coaches. Bruns said Cal-Wheat is still trying to determine how many coaches and what the pay structure should be for those positions.
"Hopefully, we can get some applicants interested and some quality applicants," Bruns said.
That, along with securing funding and finding a source for equipment, are the immediate tasks on Bruns' plate.
"A big thing is making improvements to our strength and conditioning program in the summer to get all the boys ready," Bruns said. "We want to get them as strong as possible for the physicality of football.
"As long as we learn the game, we could be successful right away because we have good athletes in our school. Down the road, with consistency in the summer with our strength and conditioning program, it is going to help all of our athletic programs, boys and girls."
Iowa district assignments for 2021-22
Class 5A
Group 3 -- Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Hempstead, Muscatine, Davenport West
Group 4 -- Bettendorf, Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Iowa City High
Class 4A
District 3 -- Burlington, Clinton, Fort Madison, Iowa City Liberty, Mount Pleasant, North Scott
Class 3A
District 4 -- Assumption, Benton Community, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon, Vinton-Shellsburg
Class 2A
District 5 -- Anamosa, Camanche, Monticello, Northeast, Tipton, West Liberty
Class 1A
District 5 -- Durant, Iowa City Regina, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, West Branch, Wilton
Class A
District 4 -- Bellevue, Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley, North Linn, South Winneshiek, Starmont
District 5 -- Alburnett, Columbus Community, Highland, Lisbon, North Cedar, Pekin, Wapello
Eight-player
District 5 -- Calamus-Wheatland, Central City, Central Elkader, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Kee High, Midland, Springville