Cal-Wheat adds eight-player football

The Warriors, however, don’t have a facility to host games on Friday nights. Bruns said a plan is in the works to play a few of its “home games” at Midland, located about 25 miles northwest of the high school.

“The first two years, we want to make sure we get enough kids out and make sure we can be competitive,” Bruns said. “Assuming that goes well, it would be hard not to look into that option (of having its own facility)."

The next step is hiring coaches. Bruns said Cal-Wheat is still trying to determine how many coaches and what the pay structure should be for those positions.

"Hopefully, we can get some applicants interested and some quality applicants," Bruns said.

That, along with securing funding and finding a source for equipment, are the immediate tasks on Bruns' plate.

"A big thing is making improvements to our strength and conditioning program in the summer to get all the boys ready," Bruns said. "We want to get them as strong as possible for the physicality of football.