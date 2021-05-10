Cal-Wheat makes football coaching hire

Doug Hinkle has been around football for a long time.
He helped organize a flag football league in DeWitt. He spent time as a junior high school. He has been a freshman, sophomore and varsity assistant under multiple head coaches at Central DeWitt High School, too.
Hinkle gets an opportunity now to lead his own varsity program in a school building a football team from scratch.
Pending a background check and school board approval next week, Hinkle will be the Calamus-Wheatland football coach this fall.
After a sharing agreement with Central DeWitt’s program was eliminated earlier this year, Cal-Wheat decided to start its own team and will compete in 8-player.
"A new program, starting from the ground-up, it is a good opportunity to build a program that can be successful the next few years," Hinkle said.
The biggest adjustment for Hinkle is going from coaching 11 players on a field to eight. He has seen Easton Valley play some in the past and has studied some of the eight-player game online to familiarize himself with it.
"It is kind of exciting and a little bit different," Hinkle said. "You lose a couple tackles and a running back on offense, tackles and safety on defense.
"In regards to the system I run, we'll have to modify our plays. You don't have the extra players you're used to, so you've got to cut down the defensive scheme a little."
The Warriors are scheduled to open the season in just more than 100 days at New London.
There is a lot of work for Hinkle to get done before the opener.
Equipment has to be ordered. Uniforms have to be purchased. A coaching staff has to be assembled. A system needs to be implemented.
"It is going to be a challenge in order to get everything done in a timely fashion," Hinkle said. "It will take up some time during the summer to get a staff together and what we need to do offensively and defensively."
Hinkle said his offense will be run-first. His priority on defense is stopping the run.
During his time at Central DeWitt, Hinkle worked with former head coaches Mike Miller and Mike Crane along with current coach Ryan Streets.
Even though there are fewer players on the field, the principles remain the same.
"Whether you have eight or 11, you need to have guys that want to tackle and guys that want to block," Hinkle said. "If you can tackle and you can block, we can fill in the rest."
Hinkle has had an opportunity to form a relationship with several of the players he'll be coaching from Cal-Wheat's sharing agreement with Central DeWitt.
He also knows several of the Cal-Wheat teachers who reside in DeWitt and has worked with several of its administrators.
For Hinkle, it is a chance to fulfill a dream.
"I've always thought about the opportunity of coaching at a smaller-type school and something that's always interested me," he said. "When this came available, I'm like, 'I know some of the people over there and I've coached several of the boys over at DeWitt.' This could work."
Like any program starting at the ground level, Hinkle understands there will be growing pains. He's eager for the challenge.
"We may have some kids who never played football before or don't know much about football or what the center does or guard positions are on the field," he said. "There will be a lot of teaching to show them what each position does and how it performs on the field."