Cal-Wheat makes football coaching hire

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season in just more than 100 days at New London.

There is a lot of work for Hinkle to get done before the opener.

Equipment has to be ordered. Uniforms have to be purchased. A coaching staff has to be assembled. A system needs to be implemented.

"It is going to be a challenge in order to get everything done in a timely fashion," Hinkle said. "It will take up some time during the summer to get a staff together and what we need to do offensively and defensively."

Hinkle said his offense will be run-first. His priority on defense is stopping the run.

During his time at Central DeWitt, Hinkle worked with former head coaches Mike Miller and Mike Crane along with current coach Ryan Streets.

Even though there are fewer players on the field, the principles remain the same.

"Whether you have eight or 11, you need to have guys that want to tackle and guys that want to block," Hinkle said. "If you can tackle and you can block, we can fill in the rest."

Hinkle has had an opportunity to form a relationship with several of the players he'll be coaching from Cal-Wheat's sharing agreement with Central DeWitt.