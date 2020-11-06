Camanche and Everson start fast to clinch first trip to Dome

CAMANCHE, Iowa — It took the Camanche football team about 16 seconds to make its intentions known Friday night.
The Indians have never had a chance to play in the state semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. You don’t need to look very far into their football past to find seasons in which they didn’t even win a game.
But they delivered the message loud and clear Friday: This is the year.
Senior Cade Everson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and continued to batter away at West Liberty all night, rushing for 173 yards on a career-high 36 carries as the Indians rolled to a 34-20 victory over the Comets in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Camanche (9-1) will take its 9-game winning streak into the Dome next Saturday against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.
For now, the Indians just need to come to grips with what they have achieved.
"It’s unbelievable," said junior Tucker Dickherber, who did a little bit of everything in the win. "I really can’t put it into words. Camanche football ... we’ve never been here. We don’t even know how to act right now."
Camanche coach Dustin Coit admitted this was especially sweet coming in a season filled with craziness and uncertainty. He didn’t even mind that his players doused him with water on the field.
"We were really worried at one time that we weren’t going to play," Coit said. "I’m really glad the state decided to stick with football because this is a fun group and we obviously don’t want it to end. We want to keep going."
The way Friday’s game began couldn’t have possibly been better.
In all the video the Indians watched, they never had seen West Liberty kicker Bryan Martinez kick off any deeper than the 15-yard line, but this time his opening kick sailed over Everson’s head.
"I just thought it was going to roll into the end zone and then it didn’t go into the end zone so I had to go and get it," said Everson, who thought his foot might have even been touching the goal line when he grabbed the ball. "I made one kid miss right at the beginning and I don’t think I got touched the rest of the way."
Martinez loomed in front of him near midfield, but he juked him out of the way and was gone.
"We needed to get the momentum because they were coming in hot," Everson said, referring to the fact that West Liberty had won three straight playoff games on the road. "We were coming in hot, too, but they had improved a lot since the last time we played them. Then to just start off like that gave us a ton of momentum and a ton of confidence."
West Liberty (6-3) had a chance to even the score later in the first quarter when Jahsiah Galvan intercepted Mike Delzell’s first pass of the game and returned it 28 yards.
The Comets got to the 1-yard line but a direct snap from center seemed to surprise Galvan and squirted past him with Camanche’s Adam Dunlap recovering at the 19-yard line.
Camanche resumed control from there, adding to the lead with a perfectly executed flea flicker. Everson took the handoff, then pitched the ball back to Delzell, who fired a 40-yard scoring strike to Jordan Lawrence.
The Indians then drove 75 yards in 15 plays later in the quarter with Everson carrying the ball 10 times, catching a 22-yard pass and scoring the touchdown on a 4-yard burst up the middle, making it 21-0.
They made it 34-0 in the third quarter, scoring after Dickherber recovered a Galvan fumble, then intercepted a pass and returned it 43 yards to set up another Everson TD.
West Liberty, which lost to Camanche 20-0 on Sept. 25, didn’t quit.
"The big idea at halftime was don’t go away without a fight," Comets quarterback Caleb Wulf said.
After collecting only 39 yards off offense in the first half, they rolled up 224 in the second half and scored three touchdowns in the span of 7½ minutes. Galvan scored on runs of 50 and 13 yards and Wulf fired a 21-yard scoring pass to Drake Collins three minutes into the fourth quarter before Camanche regained control with a time-consuming drive.
"Coach Coit said it would take a miracle for them to win," Everson said. "We might have settled down a little bit, but once they started to pick it up, we had to pick it up, too."
"Bottom line is our kids made big plays when we had to," Coit added.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!