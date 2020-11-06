Camanche and Everson start fast to clinch first trip to Dome

"We were really worried at one time that we weren’t going to play," Coit said. "I’m really glad the state decided to stick with football because this is a fun group and we obviously don’t want it to end. We want to keep going."

The way Friday’s game began couldn’t have possibly been better.

In all the video the Indians watched, they never had seen West Liberty kicker Bryan Martinez kick off any deeper than the 15-yard line, but this time his opening kick sailed over Everson’s head.

"I just thought it was going to roll into the end zone and then it didn’t go into the end zone so I had to go and get it," said Everson, who thought his foot might have even been touching the goal line when he grabbed the ball. "I made one kid miss right at the beginning and I don’t think I got touched the rest of the way."

Martinez loomed in front of him near midfield, but he juked him out of the way and was gone.

"We needed to get the momentum because they were coming in hot," Everson said, referring to the fact that West Liberty had won three straight playoff games on the road. "We were coming in hot, too, but they had improved a lot since the last time we played them. Then to just start off like that gave us a ton of momentum and a ton of confidence."