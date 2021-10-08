Camanche runs past Northeast to clinch playoff spot

After Kinkaid's third score of the night made it 28-7 in the fourth quarter, the Rebels responded with a 14-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run from freshman quarterback Gavin Kramer, his second of the night, coming with 5:09 left in the game. The onside kick was bobbled but recovered by Camanche, and though Northeast's defense held, the Rebels (4-3, 3-1) ran out of time to attempt the comeback.

Kramer was 15-of-31 for 187 yards and added 57 yards on the ground. The Rebels wrap up their regular season next week against Monticello, but have more football to look forward to, already clinching their first playoff berth since 2009.

"I really think they made it a bigger game than what it was, with the struggles we've had in the past, and then with Camanche in general, you could kind of see it off the bat," Northeast head coach Mark Lee said. "We're way better than what we showed tonight, I truly believe that."

After an 0-2 start, Camanche is back in the playoffs for the second straight season.