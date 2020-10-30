Camanche survives rare test in playoff win over Tipton

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Camanche’s Brennan Kramer smothered an onside kick with 38 seconds remaining Friday, securing a spot for the Indians in the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 2A football playoffs with a 35-29 victory over Tipton.
A pair of 2-yard touchdown runs in the final 3 minutes, 41 seconds of the game — the first as part of a 171-yard rushing effort by Cade Everson and the second by Eric Kincaid — broke a 22-22 tie and allowed Camanche to pass a rare full four-quarter test.
"We haven’t been in many close games this year so to be in a spot where we had to make plays and get stops, it was good for us," Everson said.
The Tigers didn’t go quietly.
Quarterback Payten Elijah hit Caden Schmidt with a 13-yard touchdown pass with :38 to play to make it a one-score game, but Kramer ended the Tipton comeback hopes when he recovered the ensuing onside kick.
"The playoffs, there are going to be games like this. Give Tipton credit, they came out ready and pushed us to the limit," Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. "They’re so big and physical up front and Elijah, he’s always a threat to make a big play."
Tipton demonstrated that during the first half, scoring a pair of plays that went for over 60 yards to stay within 15-14 at the midpoint.
Camanche, which scored a pair of touchdowns itself in the final 1:43 of the second quarter to earn its halftime lead, used carries of 17 and 31 yards by Everson and a 19-yard pass from Mike Delzell to Tucker Dickherber to set up a score on the opening possession of the third quarter.
Everson scored the first of his two 2-yard touchdown runs with 9:20 left in the third to give the Indians a 22-14 lead, which the Tigers’ Lake Anderson erased on a 1-yard run with just over five minutes left in the quarter.
Elijah carried for the two-point conversion to send the game into the final quarter even at 22-22.
"In the second half, we had to tighten up a bit on defense and just keep working on offense," Everson said. "This was one we had to earn."
The victory was the eighth straight for Camanche since dropping a season-opening game to West Liberty, which will be the Indians' opponent next Friday following a win at Williamsburg.
"This was a wild game, but our guys kept battling and hung on," Coit said. "It was a game we had to earn and with a little help from a lot of guys, we got that done. Good team win."
Delzell, who completed 14-of-27 passes for 159 yards and two scores, part of a 351-yard offensive effort that Camanche needed to deal with the 361 yards the Tigers accumulated.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Tipton (5-4) took a lead on the first of its two long touchdown runs.
A 62-yard sprint by Carter Hill gave the Tigers a 7-0 advantage with 9:50 to play in the half.
The Tigers had forced a punt, but Adam Dunlap smothered a Tipton fumble on the return and the Indians took over on the Tigers’ 24-yard line.
"Adam made a great play, heads up, and really gave us some momentum," Delzell said. "In a game like this, you need some of those."
A 28-yard Logan Waltz field goal pulled Camanche within 7-3, and after the Indians’ defense force a three-and-out, Jordan Lawrence pulled down the first of his two touchdown receptions.
The Indians’ senior, who topped 100 career receptions during the game, pushed Camanche in front 9-7 when he grabbed a 52-yard touchdown pass from Delzell with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter, the start of a frenzied first-half finish.
Elijah, who ran for 112 yards, put Tipton back in front on the next snap.
He reached the end zone on a 65-yard run down the right sideline, a score that Delzell and Lawrence answered with :07 to play in the half on a 4-yard touchdown reception.
"It was back and forth, a hard-fought win," Delzell said. "If we wanted to play again, we just had to keep playing."
