Camanche survives rare test in playoff win over Tipton

Camanche, which scored a pair of touchdowns itself in the final 1:43 of the second quarter to earn its halftime lead, used carries of 17 and 31 yards by Everson and a 19-yard pass from Mike Delzell to Tucker Dickherber to set up a score on the opening possession of the third quarter.

Everson scored the first of his two 2-yard touchdown runs with 9:20 left in the third to give the Indians a 22-14 lead, which the Tigers’ Lake Anderson erased on a 1-yard run with just over five minutes left in the quarter.

Elijah carried for the two-point conversion to send the game into the final quarter even at 22-22.

"In the second half, we had to tighten up a bit on defense and just keep working on offense," Everson said. "This was one we had to earn."

The victory was the eighth straight for Camanche since dropping a season-opening game to West Liberty, which will be the Indians' opponent next Friday following a win at Williamsburg.

"This was a wild game, but our guys kept battling and hung on," Coit said. "It was a game we had to earn and with a little help from a lot of guys, we got that done. Good team win."