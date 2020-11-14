Camanche's storybook season ends in semis

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Nobody has had a solution for slowing down the Camanche High School football team’s offense this season.
Whether it was Cade Everson gashing teams on the ground or Mike Delzell and his receivers exploiting defenses through the air, Camanche has not had any difficulty scoring points.
Until Saturday.
Second-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, with its speed and physicality, ended sixth-ranked Camanche’s storybook season with a 41-0 rout in an Iowa Class 2A state semifinal at the UNI-Dome.
“We just ran into a buzz-saw today,” Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. “They’re really good — very physical, team speed was equal, if not a little faster than ours, and that caused us problems.
“They got into us, blocked well, beat us to spots and were just better than us.”
Camanche (9-2) came into the game averaging 34.7 points and nearly 400 yards of offense per game. It finished with only 131 yards and never got the ball inside CL/G-LR’s 35-yard line.
The Lions (11-0) came out in a four-man defensive front, something Coit said the Indians haven’t seen much of this season and hadn’t seen a lot from the Lions on film.
CL/G-LR bottled up the run game, holding Camanche to 39 yards and consistently applied pressure on Delzell, who was sacked three times and intercepted twice.
“Their defensive line was creating havoc for us, especially in the passing game,” lineman Zayne Feller said. “We couldn’t keep them out of the backfield and couldn’t get anything going.”
CL/G-LR never let Camanche standout receiver Jordan Lawrence out of its sight. Lawrence, who entered with 68 catches for 879 yards, had four grabs for 28 yards.
“They had a nice game plan out on the edge on Jordan, and their two linebackers in the middle were really good and didn’t let Cade get loose once we tried running the ball,” Coit said.
As difficult as it was offensively, it was just as bad defensively for the Indians.
CL/G-LR accumulated 23 first downs and 432 yards of offense. Sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer rushed for 147 yards and a score while completing 12 of 14 throws for 176 yards and a touchdown.
“Our line controlled the line of scrimmage the whole game,” Lutmer said.
The Lions scored touchdowns on their opening four possessions and six of their first seven. The only time they punted came with less than 2 minutes remaining in the game.
“The offensive line is big and fast, the quarterback is a good scrambler and they have good, strong blockers on the outside,” Everson said. “It was the best we’ve seen.”
Camanche had the ball inside CL/G-LR territory twice in the second quarter, but a sack halted one drive and an interception ended the other.
“We definitely haven’t seen a team like that,” Feller said. “They just came out and punched us in the mouth and we couldn’t respond very well.”
The Lions play Waukon or PCM, Monroe in the state title game next Friday at 2 p.m. Central Lyon/G-LR is seeking its second title, the first since 2006.
“We always feel if we can get out of northwest Iowa and get here, we’ve got a chance,” said Lions coach Curtis Eben, referencing the strong level of competition in that corner of the state.
Disappointment aside, it was the most successful season in Camanche history. The Indians were 1-17 when this group of seniors were eighth- and ninth-graders.
“It is awesome we could turn this program around that fast,” Everson said. “I never thought we would be here.”
And the experience of playing in the Dome was one the seniors will cherish.
“It was super surreal," said Feller, who had eight tackles.
After the Indians accepted their trophy, Coit huddled his squad and emotions poured out. Camanche set a program record for wins this season and won three postseason games. It had only one playoff win in its history before 2020.
“Obviously, losing the game is not what we wanted, but I just told the guys how proud I was of them,” Coit said. “We did a lot of nice things this year and have a lot to be proud of. I can’t thank these guys enough for the hard work the last four years.”
Camanche has 12 seniors among the 27 on its roster, including Everson, Feller and Lawrence. It does return a strong nucleus with Delzell, receiver Tucker Dickherber and linebacker Eric Kinkaid.
The goal will be to sustain what has been built.
“This is something these guys will remember forever and I’ll remember as well,” Coit said. “It shows the juniors and sophomores, with hard work, we can get back here.”
