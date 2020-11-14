Camanche's storybook season ends in semis

Camanche had the ball inside CL/G-LR territory twice in the second quarter, but a sack halted one drive and an interception ended the other.

“We definitely haven’t seen a team like that,” Feller said. “They just came out and punched us in the mouth and we couldn’t respond very well.”

The Lions play Waukon or PCM, Monroe in the state title game next Friday at 2 p.m. Central Lyon/G-LR is seeking its second title, the first since 2006.

“We always feel if we can get out of northwest Iowa and get here, we’ve got a chance,” said Lions coach Curtis Eben, referencing the strong level of competition in that corner of the state.

Disappointment aside, it was the most successful season in Camanche history. The Indians were 1-17 when this group of seniors were eighth- and ninth-graders.

“It is awesome we could turn this program around that fast,” Everson said. “I never thought we would be here.”

And the experience of playing in the Dome was one the seniors will cherish.

“It was super surreal," said Feller, who had eight tackles.