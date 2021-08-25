Can anybody dethrone Sterling? A look at what to expect in the WB6 this fall

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Sterling High School's football team is the favorite to repeat as Western Big 6 Conference champions.
The Golden Warriors have lost only one game against a Big 6 foe in their first two years in the conference. Rock Island, Moline and United Township have improved or showed they have the ability to play with or beat Sterling, but none have been able to finish ahead in the standings.
Moline’s returning talent, Alleman’s new coach, United Township’s surprising spring season, Geneseo's improved offense and Rock Island’s revamped roster will be storylines to watch this fall as those teams look to overtake the top spot.
A return to normalcy with two weeks of non-conference play beginning this week will allow each team to tweak schemes and improve before conference play starts Sept. 10.
Can United Township sustain success?
The United Township football team had an historic 2021 pandemic-altered season this past spring.
And that’s putting it lightly.
The Panthers not only ended their 47-game conference losing streak, but added three more wins after that. The biggest was the season-ending 47-44 shootout win over Sterling, handing the Golden Warriors their first Big 6 loss since joining the league in 2019.
Third-year coach Nick Welch will have the challenge of replacing 11 offensive starters, including all-state running back Cayne Smith who ran for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns. No easy task considering the role the offense played in the success of the team.
UTHS scored 47 or more points in three of its four wins, but gave up 35 points or more in five out of six games last year. The improvements the defense makes upon its shaky spring campaign will be a key factor for the Panthers’ early success.
UTHS will begin its season against Chicago Lindbloom at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Soule Bowl.
Bounce-back year for Maroons?
After three straight years of playoff appearances, the Moline football team finished the spring season 2-4. Although there was no postseason because of the pandemic-altered schedule, it was a step backwards for a team expected to do well in the conference.
However, don’t expect the same results this season. Two losses came in overtime and Moline was leading in the fourth quarter in four of the six games.
The Maroons are deep on both sides of the ball and landed two transfers who could have large roles in the team’s plans.
Newcomers Chase Stephens and Amir Lomas, along with two-way senior Matthew Bailey will try to lead the Maroons deep into the playoffs. Senior quarterback Alec Ponder also finished the season on a high note, throwing for 305 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Geneseo.
Another hurdle, which applies to every team, will be managing COVID-19. Coach Mike Morrissey was forced to quarantine this past week after one of his children tested positive. Morrissey returned to practice Monday after being cleared.
Big changes, same expectations for Rocky
Rock Island is expected to compete for a top spot in the Big 6 this season, but the Rocks will have to do so without a majority of their receiving core from last season.
Cole Rusk, Jakobe Bea, Jalen Brozovich and Perry Slater combined for 1,270 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2021 shortened season, but none are returning. Seniors Marieon Anderson and Kai Rios will be tasked with leading the young wideouts. A definitive starter has not been announced at running back, but a trio of senior Xander George, junior Darius Tongo and sophomore Alphonso Puckett will split carries to start the season.
The defense will also have a new look after Rock Island hired Brian Hodge as its new defensive coordinator, replacing Fritz Deiudonne who left for the head coaching position at Alleman. Returning starters such as Dontrell Powers and Jacob Rohwer will be crucial to the Rocks’ defensive success.
Despite the changes, Rock Island is bringing back one of its most important players from last season – senior quarterback Eli Reese. The offensive signal caller only got an opportunity to play in the spring because of an injury to then senior Devin Swift, but Reese took full advantage of it. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound gun slinger completed 66% of his passes for 1,331 yards and 16 TDs.
Rock Island kicks off its season against Perkin at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
Pioneers have a new man leading them
The biggest storyline this season for the Alleman Pioneers will be how Fritz Dieudonne performs in his first season as head coach. Dieudonne takes over for Todd Depoorter, who anded a storied Alleman coaching career in May after spending the last six seasons as head coach.
The Pioneers finished the spring season 3-3, extending the run of .500 campaigns to four straight. However, Alleman ended the year and Depoorter’s tenure on a high note after a 20-point comeback against Galesburg to close out the season.
Returning for Alleman is star two-way lineman Charlie Jagusah, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound four star recruit. The junior has already received offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame and West Virginia.
Many players opted out of the shortened spring season, but two-way seniors such as Jackson Praet, Caden Hanna and Noah Brinkman are players to look out for as they make their returns to the gridiron.
Dieudonne will try to lead the Pioneers to their first playoff game since 2013. That journey will begin against Assumption on Friday at Augustana College's Lindberg Stadium.
Can Geneseo return to the playoffs?
Following three straight 10-plus win seasons from 2013-15, Geneseo has struggled to get back to its winning form.
The Maple Leafs reached the state championship in 2013, but have failed to repeat similar postseason success since. Geneseo hasn't made the playoffs since 2017 and failed to win a playoff game since 2015.
However, Geneseo took a leap forward in the spring by ending its two-year drought of losing seasons with a 3-3 finish. The Maple Leafs return key starters in senior wide receiver Andrew Cotty, senior right tackle/defensive end Nathan VanDeWoestyne and senior lineman Michael Emerick.
That trio helped lead Geneseo to a 3-1 finish that included wins over Quincy, Alleman and Rock Island, its first victory against the Rocks since 1924, outside of a forfeit in 1940.
As the team adjusted to the new spread offense, the momentum only picked up as the season closed. The Maple Leafs will look to keep their consistency on offense as they build upon last year's schemes.
Geneseo’s season begins with a matchup against Chicago Noble/Comer at 7 p.m. Friday at home.