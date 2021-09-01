Catching on: Nelson develops into big target for Lancers

ELDRIDGE — No specific route combination was designed. Simply, the call was for the quarterback to throw the ball up and let his receiver make a play.
As time was winding down in the first half of last Friday night’s game at Lancer Stadium, North Scott High School football coach Kevin Tippet had quarterback Grayson Juel loft the ball up toward the right corner of the end zone with the hope Jakob Nelson could win a one-on-one ball with the defender.
Some might consider it a precarious decision, but Nelson already had three receiving touchdowns and more than 100 yards in the game.
Also, Nelson is a mismatch for high school defensive backs with his 6-foot-3 and 200-pound frame.
“There really wasn’t another option on that play,” Nelson said. “The plan was to come out and throw a jump ball to me. I was pretty confident in it because I was having a good game so far.”
Nelson, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, hauled in the 17-yard reception over the defensive back to punctuate a 10-catch, 159-yard and four-touchdown performance in North Scott’s 41-7 victory over Davenport North.
“We just told Grayson give a good ball and Jakob will go win it,” Tippet said. “He made a great catch and play on that. We always talk to our quarterbacks if we got a receiver that we feel has a good matchup, go let him win the one-on-one battles.”
Nelson, complemented by shifty and elusive receivers Oliver Hughes and Miles Robertson, could be winning a lot of man-to-man battles with his size and skill this fall.
After earning a starting spot last year and coming up with 23 receptions in North Scott’s run to a Class 3A state championship, and Hughes taking more snaps on the defensive side of the ball so far this fall, Nelson has an opportunity to emerge into the team’s primary target.
“He’s always had a big, athletic frame,” Tippet said, “but he’s learning how to truly play the position. He’s getting in and out of stems, catches the ball out and away with his hands and is becoming more physical as a receiver too.”
His hands might be his greatest asset.
In last year’s title game, the senior had a shoestring catch for a touchdown. In last week’s opener, he reached across his body on a ball thrown behind him for a reception and also laid out for a 41-yard catch.
“Very sure-handed,” Tippet said, “and his long arms make that a huge advantage. He can catch the ball away from his body, so for smaller (defensive backs), that’s a tough matchup.”
Nelson comes across as reserved and soft-spoken.
"He's sneaky," Tippet said. "If you don't know Jakob, he's a pretty laid-back young man, but he's got a sneaky teenager side to him. He knows how to have fun and is great around his buddies with a good personality."
He also has the intellect with a 3.9 grade-point average, an ACT score of 28 and is part of North Scott football team's captains council.
Nelson never considered himself a standout, just a solid contributor on the field during his youth football days. He had a mammoth growth spurt his freshman year, soaring from 5-3 to 5-11.
"It helped a lot," said Nelson, who also has added 12 to 15 pounds since last fall. "It made playing and getting open a lot easier."
Nelson dabbled with soccer and basketball growing up. He ran track and is an outfielder and pitcher on the baseball team.
Still, he admitted football stands above the rest.
"Football is just so great because you don't get that many chances in your entire life," Nelson said. "When high school is over, maybe college for some guys, you don't get to play football any more."
Nelson has aspirations of playing behind high school. He has a scholarship offer from University of Mary, a Division II program in Bismarck, N.D. He has other D-II schools interested in him as is Division III power Wartburg College.
Because of that, he made getting faster and improving his route running as a priority this past offseason.
"That is the easiest way to get separation," Nelson said. "If I do play at the next level, speed and size won't be enough."
For the Lancers to make another deep run this season, Nelson is an integral component.
In last year's last-second victory over Davenport Assumption in the playoffs, Nelson caught three passes on North Scott's game-clinching drive. He registered at least one reception in all 10 games.
So besides the skill, he has experience.
"He's got to be a big piece of the puzzle," Tippet said. "We're different offensively than we were last year. We have the ability to spread the ball hopefully a lot more, and he's a really tough matchup for people one-on-one.
"Hopefully, it stretches defenses thin between what guy you want to cover. If he can demand coverage, that will be big for us."
Nelson knows he'll probably draw more attention in the coming weeks based on Friday's performance. He doesn't mind that.
"Even if I do draw more defenders, somebody else will be open," Nelson said. "It will be good for the team."
It all is about finishing his season and high school career in the UNI-Dome, an experience Nelson cherished last year even in a global pandemic.
"Right now, I really want to get back to the Dome," he said. "We have really high expectations for ourselves and a great team coming back.