The football showdown between top five teams in Class 4A lived up to the billing ... and then some.
In a game that featured four lead changes, a 60-minute weather delay, crushing hits and many big plays, No. 3 Cedar Falls had the final say with a 35-32 win over No. 5 Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium on Friday night.
“In all four games we’ve played, we’ve looked dynamite at times,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said, “but we find ways to shoot ourselves in the foot. You can’t get away with doing that.
“I like our team still, and we have a chance to be a great team if we put together four quarters without the huge mistakes.”
Cedar Falls, last year's state runner-up, tallied two touchdowns after the weather delay to overcome a three-point deficit and beat Bettendorf in a one-possession game for the second consecutive year.
“We didn’t play perfect, but this is a huge stepping stone and confidence boost into next week and the rest of the season,” Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher said. “If we can hang with these guys on the road, in a game like this, we can hang with anybody.”
Despite graduating all-staters Logan Wolfe and Jack Campbell along with its entire offensive line, Cedar Falls (4-0) has knocked off back-to-back top-10 opponents.
“These kids have grown up a little bit the last two weeks,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “We got hit in the mouth a few times last week (by Ankeny) and then you come here and play a very good Bettendorf team.
“We’re making strides.”
Bettendorf tailback Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Joe Byrne completed 14 of 25 passes for a season-high 190 yards.
Still, it wasn't enough.
The Bulldogs (3-1) turned the ball over twice, committed seven penalties and gave up five pass plays of 20 yards or more.
Cedar Falls connected on touchdown passes of 46 and 44 yards to Daniel Hutchins. The second strike gave the Tigers a 21-17 lead in the third quarter.
“We did a lot of good things and looked really good on defense at times, but you can’t have breakdowns against that kind of team,” Wiley said. “You can’t give up vertical balls for touchdowns.
“We have athletic kids back there, but we’ve got to get better with our technique.”
Bettendorf was forced to punt on its ensuing possession, but Cedar Falls fumbled the return and Jacob Ripple recovered at the Tigers' 21.
Five plays later, Bey-Buie plowed in from a yard out to give the Bulldogs the lead. The 205-pound senior has 14 rushing touchdowns in four games.
The game was halted in the final minute of the third quarter at 9:10 p.m. because of lightning. It didn't resume until 10:10.
Cedar Falls came out inspired.
“Being in the locker room and talking, we had good, positive thoughts,” Loecher said. “We executed three plays we talked about in the locker room.”
Cedar Falls forced a three and out, and then it snatched the lead for good on Loecher’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Campbell.
Caiden Barnett came up with an interception for the Tigers on the Bulldogs' next possession. Cedar Falls capitalized on the short field as Ryan Ostrich scored from 2 yards out to make it a 35-24 advantage.
“We made a few changes in what we were doing scheme-wise,” Remmert said. “We went to more of a traditional pro-style set and did some good things with that and got the ball moving.
“It was good for our kids because you never know what will happen after an hour delay.”
Bettendorf didn't go quietly.
Set up by a 20-yard run from Byrne and 29-yard pass to Oliver Bakeris, the Bulldogs countered with Bey-Buie's fourth touchdown of the night. Byrne converted the two-point conversion to draw them within three.
Cedar Falls was able to milk the final 3:42.
Loecher rolled out on third and 9 to pick up 14 yards with less than two minutes remaining to seal the win. He threw for a season-high 251 yards and three scores.
“When coach puts the ball in your hands, you’ve got to go make the play and end the game,” Loecher said. “It was just excitement and joy. We achieved a big goal.
“To come out on top in this one, that’s looking great for the future.”
Bey-Buie was held to a season-low 93 yards on 22 carries. Both teams finished with 356 total yards.
"I have a pretty good feeling where Aaron's team is going to be at the end of the year, and that's in that final group somewhere if they continue to get better," Remmert said. "They've got a lot of weapons."
Bettendorf opens district play next Friday at Cedar Rapids Washington.
“We did a lot of good things, were physical up front on both sides and a good job stopping the run, but we got to play better against the pass,” Wiley said. “We’ve got to get more pressure on the passer and cover better.
“That’s a good team, and we had too many mistakes. I hate losing this, but the big ones are in November. We'll try and put it back together (Saturday) morning."
