The Cedar Rapids Kennedy football team has punished several area teams with its potent rushing attack this season.
Davenport Central was the latest to be victimized by the Cougars on Friday night.
Kennedy rushed for 391 yards, including 298 yards in the first half, en route to a 43-14 win over the Blue Devils in Class 4A district action at Brady Street Stadium.
The win gives the Cougars the district championship as Kennedy improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the district. Central fell to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the district. The Blue Devils finish the regular season at Bettendorf next week.
Central was actually able to move the ball offensively, at times, against the Cougars. But Kennedy's size and physicality were too much for the hosts to overcome. Kennedy running back Brandtley Koske touched the ball four times in the game — and scored on three of those touches.
Koske scored on touchdown runs of 80 and 62 yards in the first quarter and later added a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
"There is just no way to replicate the physicality of Kennedy in practice," Central coach Ben Sacco said. "We are so banged up, there was just no way to do that. So it took us a little while to get used to that, but by that time, we were too far behind. But I was proud of our effort and I did not feel like we got bullied. We competed, but they are the No. 5 (ranked team in Class 4A) for a reason."
The Blue Devils actually delivered the first blow, marching 74 yards in 10 plays to go up 7-0 on the first drive of the game. Central quarterback Emarion Ellis showed what a bright future he might have, using his scrambling ability to get away from Kennedy defenders. Ellis helped the Blue Devils convert three third downs on the drive and finished things off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Israel Taylor. Nate Hummel's point after put the hosts up 7-0 early.
But Koske scored on Kennedy's first play from scrimmage from 80 yards out to quickly tie the game. After the Blue Devils punted, the senior running back scored again on his second long TD of the quarter to put the visitors up 14-7. Ellis was later picked off on the next drive, and the Blue Devils only had one first down the rest of the half.
The Cougars' Max White added a 17-yard TD run and threw TD passes to Jay Oostendorp and Cody Pflughaupt to help build Kennedy's lead to 36-7 by halftime. Jadon Leach did have a short touchdown run for the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter.
Ellis finished with 186 yards passing and might have rushed for a decent total. But he was sacked four times and also lost yardage when he had to recover mishandled or bad snaps. Those negative plays hurt potentially promising drives. Sacco said this was only the third game this season at quarterback for Ellis.
"Our mistakes have been, all season, what has separated us from getting over the hump a little bit," Sacco said. "If we could harness what we did on that first drive, then it might be different."
Taylor had a solid game receiving with seven catches for 65 yards. Sacco said the team will try to finish with a strong effort in the final game of the season.
"We have nothing to lose and our seniors have one game left, so they are going to go out and play hard," he said. "If we can find some way to limit our mistakes, then we should be able to compete for a while and we will see what happens."