Central defense spurs Blue Devils to win over West

With its offense stalling a bit, the Davenport Central defense came up big when it mattered most on Friday night against Davenport West.
The Blue Devils stopped several West drives with sacks, tackles-for-loss and pass break ups to help Central get past its city rival, 17-7, in the final non-district game for both teams at Brady Street Stadium.
Blue Devils senior defensive end Raymond Robinson had a sack and a tackle-for-loss early in the second half to stymie a West drive after the Falcons started to show some life after trailing 14-0 at halftime.
In the first half, Antwyion Lowery’s sack of West quarterback Brady Hansen pushed the Falcons out of close field goal range. West wound up missing a 36-yard attempt.
Defensive back Ty Harmsen picked off Hansen early in the fourth quarter near midfield after the Falcons had converted two first downs and were trying to gain momentum.
On a night when the Central offense generated only 224 total yards of offense, the defense kept the Falcons (1-3 overall) at bay.
“I am just happy to help my team out and do my part,” Robinson, who pressured Hansen most of the night with strong pass rushes, said. “Everyone on defense just had to stick together and do their job and not try to do another person’s job.”
Hansen finished 21-for-35 for 199 yards, but the Central secondary of Antinio Hinton, Dylan Graves, Cortez Brown and Jake Jantzi along with Harmsen kept the West receivers from breaking too many big gains with strong, open-field tackling.
The longest pass play the Blue Devils (3-1) surrendered came when West scored its only points of the game early in the fourth quarter. Hansen hit Ryen Larson for a 25-yard touchdown pass over the middle to cut Central’s lead to 17-7. But the Blue Devils allowed only 90 total yards on the ground to force Hansen into his numerous attempts.
The defensive line of Dontrell Orr, Alonzo Duarte, Cadence McDowell, Ben Strang, along with Robinson and linebackers Lowery and Romain Hudson kept the Falcons bottled up most of the night.
“I have felt we have not played that well on defense at all this season and that has been a point of emphasis,” Blue Devils coach Ben Sacco said. “There is still a lot of room for improvement but, tonight, was by far the best defensive game we have played all season.
“Big plays on defense definitely helped us out in key spots.”
Central’s offense seemed to be fine, opening the game with an eight-play, 65-yard drive. Nate Hummel finished it off with a 3-yard touchdown run. The Blue Devils later added a 79-yard drive late in the second quarter that was completed by a 1-yard TD run by Hudson.
But West’s defense answered the challenge in the second half as well, holding Hummel to 25 yards rushing and Blue Devils quarterback Corbin Simatovich to 48 yards passing in the final two quarters.
Set up with good field position from Harmsen’s interception early in the fourth quarter, Central did enough to get an 18-yard field goal from Carter Hurst to put the game out of reach at 17-0 with 8:53 left.
West hurt itself with untimely penalties that allowed Central to keep the ball and run precious time off the clock. The Falcons also missed a chance to get on the board late in the first half when it had the ball on Central’s 11 yard-line with 21 seconds left but could not connect on four pass attempts near the end zone.
“Offensively, we needed to put some things together a little earlier and establish something and we just couldn’t do it,” Falcons coach Brandon Krusey said. “Our defense played pretty solid most of the game but had too many mistakes as well. We had a couple good things happen but then we would back ourselves up.
“We are improving but we are just not there yet. We just have to get back to work.”