DEWITT, Iowa — As Central DeWitt's new football coach, Ryan Streets knows full well the work that lies ahead of him.
He turned Anamosa from a winless cellar-dweller into an 11-win football team in just three seasons.
Streets has his sights set on achieving the same program turnaround with the Sabers, who have gone 4-23 in the last three seasons.
"There’s a lot of similarities," he said. "A lack of confidence, disorganization, kids trying to play all three phases of the game. ... We’ve got to get kids out — it’s obviously a numbers game — make it fun for the kids, work to get them competitive and a little more mentally tough. That’s pretty much how we go."
Streets is the third head coach in three years for the Sabers, and a big issue facing him is getting the trust back from the players and the community to where they can feel comfortable backing his efforts for the foreseeable future.
Streets spent 10 years as an assistant on the Sabers' staff before going to Anamosa and believes his previous time with Central DeWitt goes a long way.
"The advantage I had when I came here, I already coached here for a few years. I had those people in town that already knew me so I had that advantage coming back," Streets said. "They knew when I came back that I want to be here for a while."
That attitude has already rubbed off on the players, who are invested in making Street's tenure at Central DeWitt a positive one.
"We remembered him from the past and all the good he did for the program," senior running back Easton Necker said. "It was nice to know he went to Anamosa and got more experience in that area so when he came back, we knew he had the experience."
Necker is one of a handful of key returning players for the Sabers and will be featured more prominently after the graduation of last year's leading rusher Nick Smith. Necker rushed for 286 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, scored two touchdowns and also caught 13 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown.
"I feel I can definitely step up to the plate," Necker said. "Nick was a great player for us last year and I look forward to stepping into his shoes this year."
The Sabers also return Devin Hurdle, who led the team with three interceptions, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown. He also caught 13 passes for 106 yards, but Streets is hoping to get him more involved offensively.
"I love that they're adding me to the offensive scheme now," Hurdle said. "I just want to go out and play my game. I know I have the potential. I just have to work hard and make this a great season."
Streets doesn't have a win total in mind for the initial year to be a success. After all, he went 0-9 his first season at Anamosa. His biggest goal is to get numbers up throughout the year and start establishing that football in DeWitt is something students should want to be involved in.
"Let’s say we start with 30 kids and we end the season with 45 kids, that would be very successful to me," he said. "That means kids in the school know it’s fun, we’re obviously doing well on Friday night because they’re there and they want to be a part of it."
After a rigorous split conditioning and weightlifting session to open the second day of practice, Streets delivered a quote from the Hall of Fame college basketball coach John Wooden to his new team.
"Winning is never final. Losing is never fatal. It's the courage to continue that counts."
Despite the struggles the Sabers have endured the past few seasons, the endurance from Hurdle, Necker and the other seniors counts.
"We know it may not be the best year possible for us, but I feel the excitement is still there because we definitely have the talent and the heart for the game," Necker said. "I feel like it really shows the amount of character we have, coming out every single year with a new mindset, focused and hoping for the best season we can.
"I think that shows the kind of guys we have. No matter what our record was in the past, we keep that positive mindset and hope for the best."