Central DeWitt dominates in trenches to beat Maquoketa

DEWITT — Central DeWitt engaged in some trench warfare Friday night.
Thanks to a tenacious defensive line and a punishing offensive line, the Sabers grabbed a 26-10 Class 3A district win over rival Maquoketa at Birney Field.
The Sabers piled up 341 rushing yards and sacked Maquoketa quarterback Kasey Coakley eight times to grab their first win over the Highway 61 rivals since 2018.
"It means the world, our homecoming night and our rival," Sabers junior running back Ben Pace said. "We just wanted to see if we could overpower them ... We knew we could run on them and we got it done."
Pace led the rushing effort with 202 yards and two touchdowns. His second score, a 46-yard fourth-quarter scamper, helped cement the game after Maquoketa (0-6, 0-2) had cut the margin to 20-10 early in the fourth quarter.
"We knew we needed to put them away," Pace said. "Just get us the win for good and make sure they didn't have a chance to come back and we got it done."
While Pace led the offensive effort, Joe Vickers led the defensive effort. The junior defensive lineman had 2.5 sacks as the Sabers (4-2, 1-1) defense harassed Coakley throughout the first three quarters before he was replaced by Hunter Manning in the fourth quarter after the eighth sack of the night.
Along with Vickers, Brady Petersen added two sacks and Alejandro Almanza added 1.5 sacks.
"The defensive line performed great. It didn't matter if you started, or if you came in halfway through, every single man did their jobs and that's all they're asking us to do," Vickers said. "It's all part of keeping the energy up. When you see your teammate make a great tackle, you congratulate them and keep that energy up and who knows, you may get the next one and they'll keep your energy going."
Special teams gave Maquoketa the energy early.
Keelan Hoover blocked the first two Central DeWitt punts of the night, giving the Cardinals the ball at the Saber 34 on both of their first two possessions.
However, Maquoketa only came away with 3 points, a Sean Swanson 21-yard field goal on its first drive. On its second, the Cardinals couldn’t convert on 3rd- or 4th-and-1, giving the Sabers the ball back on their 25.
"It's something that weighs on you. We preach all week that we want to be good in the red zone and we want to get six every time," Maquoketa coach Riley Brockway said. "To stall out down there can be tough for the momentum of the game and to get a rhythm on offense. Our goal was to jump on them early and we had to settle for three a couple times and it wasn't what we wanted."
The game changed on the ensuing drive. With Central DeWitt moving the ball, Paul Kuehn was intercepted by Tyson Wilhelm, but was hit late, drawing a roughing the passer call and keeping alive the Saber drive.
Five plays later, Kuehn hit Joshua Lippens with a 3-yard touchdown pass to put the Sabers up 7-3.
"It just put the momentum back in our favor," Pace said. "Getting the roughing the passer and then finishing on that drive really helped us."
Pace upped the score to 13-3 with a 7-yard TD run with less than three minutes left in the second quarter, a punctuation mark following a 36-yard run from Pace a play earlier.
Tyler Herington gave Central DeWitt a 20-3 lead with a 1-yard run with 54 seconds left in the third quarter.
Coakley was lifted after being sacked on consecutive plays to start the fourth quarter, but Manning's first pass of the drive found a wide open Max Keller for a 58-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 20-10 with 10:59 left in the game.
Pace's 46-yard run capped the scoring and snapped a two-game losing streak for the Sabers.
"It was good to get back out here and let the kids get a little more confidence," Central DeWitt head coach Ryan Streets said. "They played a lot more mistake free."