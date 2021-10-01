Central DeWitt dominates in trenches to beat Maquoketa

Along with Vickers, Brady Petersen added two sacks and Alejandro Almanza added 1.5 sacks.

"The defensive line performed great. It didn't matter if you started, or if you came in halfway through, every single man did their jobs and that's all they're asking us to do," Vickers said. "It's all part of keeping the energy up. When you see your teammate make a great tackle, you congratulate them and keep that energy up and who knows, you may get the next one and they'll keep your energy going."

Special teams gave Maquoketa the energy early.

Keelan Hoover blocked the first two Central DeWitt punts of the night, giving the Cardinals the ball at the Saber 34 on both of their first two possessions.

However, Maquoketa only came away with 3 points, a Sean Swanson 21-yard field goal on its first drive. On its second, the Cardinals couldn’t convert on 3rd- or 4th-and-1, giving the Sabers the ball back on their 25.

"It's something that weighs on you. We preach all week that we want to be good in the red zone and we want to get six every time," Maquoketa coach Riley Brockway said. "To stall out down there can be tough for the momentum of the game and to get a rhythm on offense. Our goal was to jump on them early and we had to settle for three a couple times and it wasn't what we wanted."