Central DeWitt looking to take leap in Streets' fifth year

DEWITT — Ryan Streets firmly believes it takes a program three to five years for a head coach to build the foundation necessary to take the next step.

It's Year 5, and after four seasons of .500 football, the Central DeWitt head coach thinks it's time.

"I always put pressure on myself," said Streets, who has gone 5-4 in three of his first four seasons, including last year. "It should be turned around by now. We should be back up, competing every year, and last year we were close to competing for a district title."

With everyone in the program now knowing what Streets expects, the Sabers have been able to hit the ground running quicker this year than in seasons past.

"You just get through practice a lot faster," Streets said. "Everybody knows what they're doing, they've been here before. There's not as much jitters in the beginning, we shouldn't have stupid mistakes like false starts, offsides, dumb penalties. All that stuff should go away, and it has so far."

The biggest thing Central DeWitt needs to address if it wants to take that next step is turnovers. In their four losses last year, the Sabers turned the ball over 12 times, compared to eight combined giveaways in their five wins.

With two of their four losses coming by less than 14 points, that was the biggest point of emphasis in the offseason.

"Everybody I talked to at the football clinics said there’s nothing wrong with your team," Streets said, "except you turn the ball over."

To address ball security, the Sabers have made some changes offensively in an attempt to limit fumbles, of which they lost 13.

"We were running option before and we like option, but the problem is, you’ve got so many handoffs, so many variables with that," Streets said. "We switched up a little bit and mixed more power in, and we’re thinking that’s going to help quite a bit."

With around 60 kids in the program, 28 on varsity, Central DeWitt doesn't have to replace much, losing 11 total seniors from last year's roster.

Paul Kuehn returns to head up the Central DeWitt attack after throwing for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions as a junior. Ben Pace also is back at running back after rushing for 612 yards and eight touchdowns, while Michael Cabrera and David Harper Jr. are among those expected to get carries.

With another year of experience, Kuehn welcomes the opportunities the new offense provides.

"We had a young team last year and we've just been practicing harder, focusing harder during the week," Kuehn said. "We've changed the offense up so it's less ball action, only one or two guys are touching the ball every play so that's going to help a lot.

"My job is a ton easier. I can focus on getting the ball where it needs to go to the running back and focus on passing and reading the defense."

While Kuehn lost his top two receivers from last year, there are some options in the passing game. Landon Schroeder provides a big body to throw to at 6-foot-6, while Matthew Watters joins the team in his senior season after being part of Central DeWitt's boys basketball's state runner-up finish.

Watters' last experience with the sport was when he played flag football in fourth grade, but the excitement surrounding the program is something he wanted to be a part of in his final year.

"It's something I've been thinking about for a long time and I really like these guys and I see how they compete on the field and I saw that and wanted to come play with them," Watters said. "The coaches believe in me, they've told me they believe in me, and I'm looking for a good season. I think I'm figuring it out pretty quick.

"Learning the plays is all new to me, so I've really had to study quite a bit so that's probably the biggest thing is learning the plays, knowing the routes."

Up front, the Sabers return four of their five starters from last year in Brady Petersen, Samuel Gravert, Jack Eberhart and Mitchell Maher, a welcome nucleus with which to build around.

"Whenever you have four returning starters, you can always find one more," Streets said.

Defensively, the Sabers lose three of their top tacklers from last year but return pieces at all three levels. Linebacker Conner Pena was second on the team with 38 tackles as a sophomore last year, and Samuel Bloom added 33 tackles, six for loss, as a junior last year.

Tristan Rheingans and Harper will lead the secondary after combining for 46 tackles a season ago.

"We all have to keep ourselves accountable," Pena said. "We all have to get on each other, raise each other up, keep a good mindset the entire time. We still have a lot of guys who were starting varsity last year ... I feel we're ready to start back up from where they left off and keep it going."

With how close the Sabers were to winning some of those big games last year, it's driven them through the offseason to get better. The schedule includes games against the four teams they lost to, giving them a chance to prove just how much progress they've made.

"It puts a little fire under our butt to get going, to get better, to win those games," Kuehn said. "We're in the moment, we can do the right things to win those games and get on top."