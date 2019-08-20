DEWITT — Ryan Streets senses a renewed excitement, the kind that's infectious around Central DeWitt.
After six seasons of sub-.500 football, Streets led the Sabers to a turnaround 5-4 record in his first year as head coach. It brought football back to the forefront for fans and students.
"Coach (Kurt) Kreiter (Central DeWitt's athletic director) told me that for the first time ever he was looking out his window and finally kids at the lower levels were playing football," Streets said. "He said it's been a long time since the kids have been throwing the football around, chasing each other and you could see through the summer everybody's been kind of waiting until football starts."
Streets now looks to build on that first year, although he will have plenty to replace as Central DeWitt graduated 17 seniors from last year's team.
With about 30 players at the varsity level, the Sabers hope to continue to raise both the numbers, and the excitement once again this year.
"Everyone measures you on your record, but the big thing is, when you go through the season making sure they love football and it's a great experience for them," Streets said. "You hope through that, whatever the record is, they have good memories of it and we just keep building on it."
A big part of the Sabers' success last year was the emergence of running back Easton Necker. He rushed for 1,501 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, more than quintupling his production from his junior year.
This year, Zach Hinkle is hoping for a similar breakout season after rushing for 256 yards and two touchdowns as a junior last year.
"I feel I can do something similar. With our offense, we usually have that one main guy that will run the ball and this year it's my turn so I'm looking forward to filling that role," Hinkle said. "When (Easton) would run the ball, just how hard he would run, the defense would just be scared of him. That's what I've got to bring this year, just run with that intensity every play, make the defense scared of me."
Looking to take some of the pressure off of the rushing game, Streets feels the Sabers have made strides in the passing game after throwing for 820 yards last year.
However, there is still a question of who will be running the offense as there is a three-way quarterback battle among senior Johnny Samora and juniors Henry Bloom and John McConohy.
A big advantage for whoever wins the job will be having two big receiving targets. Tucker Kinney is 6-foot-5. Logan Paulsen is 6-6 and has a scholarship offer from Division II Minnesota State-Mankato after catching 19 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns last year.
"This year, we're going to need to be able to pass the ball if we want do something on offense," Paulsen said. "There's definitely pressure on me from an individual standpoint, but I shouldn't limit myself to what I want to do. I want that to carry onto the team and the success on the field."
While Paulsen hopes to continue his offensive development, Kinney also has a big role on defense to worry about.
The four-sport athlete — a starter on the Sabers' state runner-up baseball team — led Central DeWitt with 43.5 tackles, 15 for loss as well as six sacks. Ethan Pierce is also back at linebacker after making 37.5 tackles and Caleb Pace returns at defensive back after recording three interceptions.
With the offense looking to replace some key players, it might be up to the defense to carry the load early. Kinney welcomes the challenge.
"I think we'll be a little better than last year, with some of the guys returning and some of the sophomores coming up are pretty good," Kinney said. "There were question marks last year and we had some really big guys step up into big roles so we're looking to do the same for this year."
The Sabers open the year at home against Center Point-Urbana, which handed them a 20-2 loss in last year's season opener.
Central DeWitt learned plenty from that game, rebounding with three straight wins. The hope is that with a full year to build on, the Sabers can hit the ground running this year.
"A lot of that was we were still learning the plays and which plays were effective. This year, we know which plays we're going to run against which teams," Hinkle said. "I can't wait for this year. This is what I've been in the weight room for, all the summer and offseason stuff is for this moment right here."