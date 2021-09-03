Central DeWitt outlasts Camanche to stay undefeated

As Camanche drove down the field on the next drive, looking to answer, all the penalties caught up to the Storm, particularly an illegal shift call that negated what would have been a 24-yard touchdown pass and led to a turnover on downs with 7:12 remaining.

“I thought we shot ourselves in the foot way too many times and thought we beat ourselves a little bit tonight,” Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. “I thought we controlled the defensive and offensive line most of the night, we just couldn’t get it done when we needed to.”

Camanche had another chance to tie it after Garrett Schultz picked off Kuehn two plays later, giving the Storm the ball at the Saber 25. But Mike Delzell was sacked by Jacob Maher on 2nd down, then his pass to the end zone on fourth down fell incomplete.

The Storm (0-2) had one last gasp after forcing a 3-and-out to get the ball at their 43, but a fumble on the very first play was recovered by Central DeWitt, and the Sabers ran out the clock to end the game.

“We can’t beat ourselves and if we take away half those penalties and maybe just one turnover, I think we come out on top in that game,” Coit said. “I told our kids, I thought we won every part of the game except on the scoreboard, and that’s what matters.”