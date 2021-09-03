Central DeWitt outlasts Camanche to stay undefeated

DEWITT — It was far from pretty.
But Central DeWitt won’t complain about Friday's 14-7 win over Camanche.
Though Central DeWitt played far from its best game, the Sabers won in part by simply making fewer mistakes than the Storm, who had three turnovers and 11 penalties for 102 yards.
“A good team always finds a way to win,” Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said. “I’m not going to say we didn’t play well, I’m going to say that we probably weren’t as good but we just played a little harder.”
The key plays came late in the game.
Trailing 7-6, Central DeWitt had its best starting position of the night at the Camanche 34 thanks to a 34-yard punt return from David Harper.
The Sabers drove down to the Storm 14 but faced 4th and 2 early in the fourth quarter. Paul Kuehn executed a sneak up the middle for four yards, then on the next play, hit Lucas Burmeister for the 10-yard go-ahead touchdown with 10 minutes, 35 seconds left on the clock. Kuehn then ran in for a 2-point conversion.
“I told my line, ‘We need the best push of your life right here,’” Kuehn said. “We got it and we got that 4-yard sneak. … I think we just see that after winning that game and not playing that well, we can see our full potential coming here and we just know how far we have to grow and how much better we can get.”
As Camanche drove down the field on the next drive, looking to answer, all the penalties caught up to the Storm, particularly an illegal shift call that negated what would have been a 24-yard touchdown pass and led to a turnover on downs with 7:12 remaining.
“I thought we shot ourselves in the foot way too many times and thought we beat ourselves a little bit tonight,” Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. “I thought we controlled the defensive and offensive line most of the night, we just couldn’t get it done when we needed to.”
Camanche had another chance to tie it after Garrett Schultz picked off Kuehn two plays later, giving the Storm the ball at the Saber 25. But Mike Delzell was sacked by Jacob Maher on 2nd down, then his pass to the end zone on fourth down fell incomplete.
The Storm (0-2) had one last gasp after forcing a 3-and-out to get the ball at their 43, but a fumble on the very first play was recovered by Central DeWitt, and the Sabers ran out the clock to end the game.
“We can’t beat ourselves and if we take away half those penalties and maybe just one turnover, I think we come out on top in that game,” Coit said. “I told our kids, I thought we won every part of the game except on the scoreboard, and that’s what matters.”
Delzell was 14-of-22 for 194 yards and Tucker Dickherber had eight catches for 142 yards for the Storm.
Camanche finished with 295 yards of offense and in the first half, ran 22 plays in Central DeWitt territory, while Central DeWitt had just four in Storm territory.
Still, it took Camanche most of the first half to finally get on the board, with an 8-yard touchdown from Eric Kinkaid giving the Storm a 7-6 lead with 56 seconds left in the first half.
The Sabers fumbled the opening snap of the game, but got the ball right back two plays later when Cael Grell intercepted Delzell. Two plays later, Kuehn hit Gibson McEwen on a slant and McEwen shed a tackle and rumbled 60 yards for a touchdown to put the Sabers up 6-0.
McEwen finished with 6 catches for 113 yards while Kuehn was 8-of-15 for 146 yards and two touchdowns.