Central DeWitt's Paulsen signs with Northern State

DEWITT — Logan Paulsen feels the best is yet to come.
After two years playing football for Central DeWitt, the senior signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to attend Northern State University, a Division II program in Aberdeen, S.D.
Paulsen said the Wolves plan to play him at wide receiver, with the possibility of moving to tight end.
"I think the sky's the limit, honestly, for me," Paulsen said. "I'm pretty fresh when it comes to skills and techniques as a wide receiver so I think the next couple years I'm going to learn a lot."
A second team all-district selection in Class 3A, Paulsen led the Sabers with 423 receiving yards on 30 catches and had three touchdowns last season. He also added eight tackles and two interceptions for the 3-6 squad.
In his career, Paulsen has 49 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns.
He had unofficial visits to Iowa and Iowa State and offers from Minnesota State-Mankato, Morningside and Wayne State.
"There were certainly other options, but at the end of the day, this is the school I felt fit me the best," Paulsen said. "Once I met the players, met the staff, I knew that's where I wanted to be."
The Wolves, who play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, went 6-5 last season but are under new leadership as Mike Schmidt took over in December after the program moved on from Tom Dosch.
Schmidt quickly reached out to Paulsen, and he took a visit to campus three weeks ago. Paulsen committed on Jan. 19.
"The coaching staff up there was genuinely interested," Paulsen said. "I spent a lot of time trying to reach out to coaches, trying to get myself out there, get recruited by the other schools, but at the end of the day, they're really interested in you and really care about you and show a lot of interest, you just know right away it's the school you want to go to."
Schmidt comes in after spending the last four seasons as head coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and he brought in a new coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte, who served as the wide receivers coach at Northern Iowa and also spent three seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver and special teams player for the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
"Logan is a big-time get for our football program," Schmidt said in a release from the program. "He is so long and athletic. He is a huge guy and is a big-time playmaker from the state of Iowa. Logan will be a huge addition to our offense."
Wendt signs with Upper Iowa: North Cedar offensive lineman Caden Wendt signed to play at Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa. Wendt played all four years on varsity for the Knights and was a second team Class 1A all-state selection this past fall.