Central DeWitt's Paulsen signs with Northern State

Schmidt quickly reached out to Paulsen, and he took a visit to campus three weeks ago. Paulsen committed on Jan. 19.

"The coaching staff up there was genuinely interested," Paulsen said. "I spent a lot of time trying to reach out to coaches, trying to get myself out there, get recruited by the other schools, but at the end of the day, they're really interested in you and really care about you and show a lot of interest, you just know right away it's the school you want to go to."

Schmidt comes in after spending the last four seasons as head coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and he brought in a new coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte, who served as the wide receivers coach at Northern Iowa and also spent three seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver and special teams player for the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

"Logan is a big-time get for our football program," Schmidt said in a release from the program. "He is so long and athletic. He is a huge guy and is a big-time playmaker from the state of Iowa. Logan will be a huge addition to our offense."

Wendt signs with Upper Iowa: North Cedar offensive lineman Caden Wendt signed to play at Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa. Wendt played all four years on varsity for the Knights and was a second team Class 1A all-state selection this past fall.

