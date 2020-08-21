Central DeWitt thinks health is key to strong season

Defensively, it's about consistency.

In five games, Central DeWitt held opponents to 13.8 points per game, but in the other four, allowed an average of 36.5 per contest. The Sabers return the majority of their front seven, giving an inexperienced secondary time to settle in.

"It's a lot simpler when you're just focused on two positions instead of three," said McConohy, who also plays linebacker for the Sabers. "I'll be able to focus more, focus more on my job and do it to the best of my ability."

No matter what happens on the field, as long as the season is completed, the Sabers are guaranteed a playoff spot, as is every team in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Central DeWitt still wants to get off to a good start, beginning with its opener against rival Maquoketa, knowing a postseason appearance awaits allows the coaches to get some younger players playing time, conceivably helping build the future of the program and allowing them a chance to navigate those pesky injuries.