Central DeWitt thinks health is key to strong season

DEWITT — Sometimes, a little luck makes all the difference.
Central DeWitt had its fair share of knocks last year, losing 11 starters throughout the season due to injury, including starting quarterback Henry Bloom in the first game of the season.
As a result, the Sabers took a step back, going 3-6 in Ryan Streets' second year as head coach after going 5-4 in 2018.
Despite the down year, Central DeWitt feels confident — provided it can stay healthy — it can quickly turn things back around, buoyed by the fact that of those six losses, three came by a combined eight points, two coming in overtime.
"Everybody says how can you get to the next step, and numbers came into play," Streets said. "This year, I talked to the kids ... they didn't say we had bad attitudes or needed better leadership, they just said, 'Honestly coach, we just had bad luck.' A few breaks here and there and we would have been doing pretty well.
"In my mind, we had a very good season because we were very competitive."
Bloom is back, and healthy, ready to show his full potential in his senior year after throwing for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 270 yards and three rushing scores. Those are numbers he hopes to improve on after splitting time with John McConohy at the position while he recovered from the ankle injury he suffered late in the Sabers' season-opening 20-10 win over Center Point-Urbana.
"I'm really excited to help my team out and hopefully be healthy the whole season," Bloom said. "It really sucks watching your teammates on the sideline, watching them all fight and try and win without you. We're a lot more experienced this year and we have a lot of team chemistry.
"We know what it's like to lose and we were in a lot of tight ballgames. We've got to finish strong, last year we kind of lost a lot of games at the end."
With Bloom back at quarterback, that allows McConohy to move back to fullback, a position he feels more comfortable with.
It should provide the Sabers with a more cohesive offense after averaging 22.2 points per game last year.
"I had a big hill to climb because I had spent that whole summer working to play running back, so I had to morph myself into quarterback, do the best I could," McConohy said. "It's a little easier on the mind (this year). I'm still learning all the positions that I can, but it will be a lot easier for me to just focus on the position and do the best I can."
Up front, the Sabers have some concerns on the offensive line, but returning players Tyson Belk and Cole Miller should help pave the way.
"Having a solid offensive line is always key," Miller said. "You see these great NFL, college teams, they have an amazing offensive line. It's about protecting Henry and everybody on the team, protecting those guys, building our offense around them."
Defensively, it's about consistency.
In five games, Central DeWitt held opponents to 13.8 points per game, but in the other four, allowed an average of 36.5 per contest. The Sabers return the majority of their front seven, giving an inexperienced secondary time to settle in.
"It's a lot simpler when you're just focused on two positions instead of three," said McConohy, who also plays linebacker for the Sabers. "I'll be able to focus more, focus more on my job and do it to the best of my ability."
No matter what happens on the field, as long as the season is completed, the Sabers are guaranteed a playoff spot, as is every team in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Central DeWitt still wants to get off to a good start, beginning with its opener against rival Maquoketa, knowing a postseason appearance awaits allows the coaches to get some younger players playing time, conceivably helping build the future of the program and allowing them a chance to navigate those pesky injuries.
"The experience those kids have is going to be huge in those games," Streets said. "The big advantage in knowing you have playoffs is now, can you develop some of those sophomores? Before, you always left them down, they played their season and you played yours. That's great, and you can still do that, but know, if you bring them up, their mental mistakes and how they're playing at the beginning of the season aren't going to affect you when you're trying to make a playoff run because you're already in the playoffs.
"Now, you can develop those guys if you want to bring them up, and by playoff time, you've got some varsity players now and that makes a huge difference in how you develop your team."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!