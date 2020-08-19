Central looks to turn corner behind experienced defense

Mistakes cost the Davenport Central football team a season ago, turning close contests through the opening quarter into lopsided losses by 10:30 at night. Its average margin of defeat in a 3-6 campaign was 20.4 points.

Despite losing more than 90 percent of their offensive production, the Blue Devils believe those mistakes can be minimized in a shortened 2020 season.

Led by a trio of returning defensive stalwarts and a strong junior class, Central will look to garner its second winning season under the direction of fifth year head coach Ben Sacco.

"Everybody seems to want to be here," junior Nate Hummel said. "I've never seen so much commitment in wanting to get better."

With Iowa being one of the states still on schedule to play high school football this fall, everyone is taking extra precautions to attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

At Brady Street Stadium, the Blue Devils have nine gallon sprayers of sanitizer and plenty of wipes during practice. All coaches are wearing masks.

Sacco has preached to his program, one that he believes will have around 40 players, to not take this season for granted.