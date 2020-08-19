Central looks to turn corner behind experienced defense

Mistakes cost the Davenport Central football team a season ago, turning close contests through the opening quarter into lopsided losses by 10:30 at night. Its average margin of defeat in a 3-6 campaign was 20.4 points.
Despite losing more than 90 percent of their offensive production, the Blue Devils believe those mistakes can be minimized in a shortened 2020 season.
Led by a trio of returning defensive stalwarts and a strong junior class, Central will look to garner its second winning season under the direction of fifth year head coach Ben Sacco.
"Everybody seems to want to be here," junior Nate Hummel said. "I've never seen so much commitment in wanting to get better."
With Iowa being one of the states still on schedule to play high school football this fall, everyone is taking extra precautions to attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
At Brady Street Stadium, the Blue Devils have nine gallon sprayers of sanitizer and plenty of wipes during practice. All coaches are wearing masks.
Sacco has preached to his program, one that he believes will have around 40 players, to not take this season for granted.
"I tell them everyday, 'We're one phone call away from it being done, so practice everyday like it's your last,'" he said. "They're extremely excited to be out of their house and have a chance to play football."
One of six metro teams playing a full seven-game schedule, the Blue Devils travel out of the Q-C twice. They head to Iowa City High in the opener Aug. 28 and the finale is at Muscatine on Oct. 9.
Only three of their opponents finished last year with a winning record.
"We need to make sure we're focused all the time, staying mentally strong for all four quarters," Hummel said.
Defense is what Central is priding itself on to get out from under back-to-back below .500 seasons.
It returns five players that registered over 10 tackles on the front seven, led by senior defensive end Travis Thomas (25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss) and Hummel (20 tackles).
Its top returning tackler, senior cornerback Sam Flemming, will lead a secondary looking to consistently limit the pass after allowing 124.1 passing yards per game last year.
"Not being out of position, reading our keys and fitting our gaps," Sacco said. "Having guys on that side of the ball that are familiar with what's going on, I'm hoping that will put us in better situations."
The offensive side of the ball presents questions for the Blue Devils.
Gone is Emarion Ellis, who transferred to Assumption, four of its top five ball carriers and its top pass catcher. None of the three returning linemen are over 280 pounds.
A ton of newcomers will look to ignite an offense that scored over 21 points just twice in 2019.
Junior Corbin Simatovich takes over at quarterback. Teammates have raved about his accuracy and composure in the pocket through the opening week of practice.
Even though he's not as mobile as Ellis, Sacco said he's much more of a steady force in the offensive circle.
"We just want him to run the offense and be one of the 11 guys. Be the leader, organize people and just take charge of that huddle," Sacco said.
Simatovich worked with a couple teammates in the offseason, watching film together and getting his arm ready for his first varsity start that comes in eight days.
How Simatovich sees it, his play will either halt the questions or amplify them.
"We get the ball to our playmakers, I don't think it'll really matter," he said. "Dane (Howard), when he gets the ball, something will happen."
Senior Kevin Jones is the lone returning receiver who had over 10 yards. Donovan Wakefield, a fellow junior, will also be a contributor in the passing game.
Brian Mitchell is back in the running game after carrying the ball 43 times for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He'll be joined by Howard in what Sacco claimed will be a running back by committee approach.
That suits the Blue Devils new man under center.
"It helps that we have a lot of athletes, a lot of people that know a lot of positions," Simatovich said. "Having to be able to move around will help us."
While the rest of the country has a watchful eye on what the state of Iowa does with fall football, the Blue Devils are focused on preventing COVID-19 from entering their team.
Since everyone makes the playoffs this year, one slip up could cost them that opportunity.
"We're just trying to focus on ourselves," Wakefield said. "Just trying to stay clean."
